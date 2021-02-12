This letter was written by Karen Kemirembe, a Ph.D. administrative assistant in the Department of Biobehavioral Health, in response to this letter published by Penn State professor Dr. Gary King on Feb. 10.

I thank Dr. King for bringing up some of the gaps related to diversity, equity and inclusion at Penn State in his Feb. 10 letter “Imagine all the people.” I firmly believe that different departments, colleges and the university at large are working tirelessly to address these through strategic plans and modified hiring practices with varying success. This issue will not go away overnight, but strides are being made.

If the point of Black History Month is to educate on Black history so we can learn from it, to celebrate Black culture and to empower people of color, the second half of the article did the opposite, essentially disempowering a member of the marginalized group that the letter was intended to advocate for.

As the Ph.D. graduate referred to in the letter, I take pride in my decision to be administrative assistant, as departments would not function without them. As a new employee, my job is to learn the job as quickly as possible so I can perform my duties effectively.

It is not fair for any employee, regardless of race, to wake up on their second day of work to a letter to the editor regarding seemingly questionable choices they made, with no regard to their circumstances or context. Every individual, be they a person of color (POC) or not, and decisions made with regard to accepting a position, should be the concern of only the hiring committee and the applicant. Any discrepancies or concerns related to being hired for the wrong reasons should then be addressed through the proper channels with valid evidence.

In this case, there is no basis for these claims, and the department leadership and members have been nothing short of welcoming and supportive. Both the department head and my supervisor are aware of, and willing to support my career advancement, and I only ask that they not be dragged into larger systemic issues.

They had no business hiring a Ph.D., but I convinced them otherwise, and was given a chance. To question HR policy for doing so with no background information on a candidate’s situation is demeaning, discriminatory and short of patronizing. I appreciate the concern about Ph.D.s sometimes taking on roles they are overqualified for, and how that might be more likely to be POC due to a misguided sense of worth, but it is unnecessary to place the huge burden of diversifying the university’s workforce beyond the administrative level on one person, and to use that person as a datapoint without their consent.

I call on everyone to work together to continue to foster an inclusive environment at Penn State, and to continue to have constructive dialogue on what can be done to improve without blaming or pinpointing anyone. I respect Dr. King’s opinion, and look forward to working with him to improve our department.

Last but not least, I would be remiss to end this without emphasizing that I chose the Biobehavioral Health Department, my job and my work environment, and will continue to choose it every day, for as long as I work there.

Sincerely,

A Ph.D. Administrative Assistant in the Department of Biobehavioral Health (BBH)