Editor's note: The Daily Collegian accepts letters to the editor from any candidates running in the 2023 Penn State Board of Trustees election.

This letter was written by Ali Krieger, soccer player for the U.S. women's national team and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as a 2007 Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications graduate; Melinda Kuritzky, an attorney-advisor at the U.S. Department of State, as well as a 2006 College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State and Schreyer Honors College graduate; and Uma Moriarity, senior investment strategist at CenterSquare Investment Management, as well as a 2014 Schreyer and Smeal College of Business graduate.

Dear Penn State alumni,

Our community faces enormous challenges: a pandemic and global inflation, growing climate-related risks and an ever-changing job market. The way we react and adapt for the future will determine our university’s legacy. We can rise to the challenge and solidify Penn State’s status as a leader on the international stage. If we do nothing, we will fall behind our peers.

That’s why we’re running for Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

The board establishes a roadmap for the university. With nine spots elected by alumni, you can voice the direction you’d like Penn State to move. It’s time for alumni to decisively choose a direction for our university — forward.

We believe with bold climate leadership, safe and equitable campuses, fair workplaces, and transparent and inclusive governing structures, Penn State can better serve our students and maintain our university’s excellence in the coming decades.

We believe no student should go hungry or be assaulted. We believe that our investments should align with our values and focus on long-term social and environmental sustainability, rather than fund industries that are driving the climate crisis. We believe students, staff and faculty deserve a living wage and the right to unionize without intimidation.

We believe all Penn Staters deserve to be heard at the highest levels of our institution. By democratizing decision-making power and increasing institutional accountability, we can harness the expertise of thousands to make our university exceptional.

And we believe many Penn State alumni share this vision and these values, and when given a chance, they will vote for a safe, fair and sustainable Penn State.

As students, Penn State helped us achieve our hopes and dreams — even when we faced obstacles. Her junior year, Ali Krieger battled a life-threatening injury, but with the Penn State community’s support, she came back stronger to lead the women’s soccer team to a fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship win. Melinda Kuritzky studied and volunteered on four different continents, witnessing the importance of closing opportunity gaps and inspiring her career in international law. Uma Moriarity founded Schreyer Student Council's involvement in THON, oversaw $40,000 in fundraising efforts and danced for 46 hours — all to combat childhood cancer.

As parents and mentors, we continue to hope and dream for Penn State’s future. We believe in creating an accessible, safe and inclusive Penn State so students now, and for the coming years, have the same great experiences we did. And we know our status as Pennsylvania’s flagship land-grant institution compels us to serve the commonwealth as a whole. Through Penn State’s research, teaching and institutional power, we can make higher education more affordable and ensure Pennsylvanians make fair wages, work decent jobs, breathe clean air and have clean water. While an ambitious vision, we can rise to it — and guarantee our degrees mean not only that we attained a world-class education, but we are part of a community that values service, excellence and success with honor.

As professionals, we’ve cultivated the skills to bring this vision to fruition. Krieger advances gender and LGBTQ equality at the highest levels of athletics. Kuritzky lawyers on behalf of the United States. Moriarity navigates complex financial problems while managing billions of dollars. With a budget deficit and a self-reported need for more legal skills, our expertise is needed on the board now more than ever.

We’ll admit that when a group of young alumni and students asked us to run for the board, we were skeptical. All three of us doubted if the board was the correct place to drive change, and if we were capable of doing it. But we’ve seen the impact of past Penn State Forward candidate Dr. Christa Hasenkopf as she’s promoted sustainability, transparency and the success of first-generation and low-income students. In just seven months as a trustee, she prompted the publication of Penn State’s investment policy, and the board announced it's pursuing plans she proposed in her 2022 platform to make the alumni trustee elections more democratic. With this momentum and the challenges the Penn State community faces, we decided — and we hope you will, too — there’s simply too much at stake to sit this election out.

So many of us believe in a better Penn State. With your support, we have a chance to build it. By nominating us before Feb. 25, sharing this letter with your classmates and voting for our slate in April, we can move Penn State forward.

For the glory.