Letter to the Editor | We are sick of Sneetches

This letter was written by Julia Botvinov, a senior majoring in biological sciences and health professions. She was a member of THON's rules and regulations committee through her dance team Penn State Lyrical Line Dance Co. from 2019-2020.

“Your turn, Julia.”

“What?” I looked up sharply.

“It’s your turn to answer the question,” my captain remarked, with glaring eyes, eyes matched by the 20 other students wreathed around the living room.

I recall eagerly attending my first ever Rules and Regulations retreat. Everyone told me it would rank as the best experience of my life at Penn State.

“Sorry, what was the question again?” I responded, my face getting hot at the awkward silence that engulfed me.

“We’ll pass and come back to you...” my captain tossed back, seemingly irked. “Jenna, how about you — when was a time in your life where you felt your lowest?”

Jenna, sitting close by me, gasped loudly. She immediately gushed, sharing a moment in which she tried to take her own life. Her frequent pauses to wipe away tears inhibited her from completing a full sentence. A hand gently caressed her back from another student who, too, had watery eyes and a tissue crumpled in his grip.

"What happened to the question about our favorite accomplishment?" I thought to myself, itching to escape after listening to such a personal story from a near stranger. It felt as though I heard something I shouldn’t — like I intruded.

Initially, my captain said this game called “Sneetches” would help us get to know each other and become close – a family – by sharing answers to a slew of prompted questions. But I didn’t know it meant this.

The last student concluded their answer, and by this point, almost everyone in the room had snot stained sleeves and watery eyes. Thoughts flooded my mind. What should I say? I don’t want to expose my darkest times. But everyone shared something so personal, I don’t want them to perceive me as closed off. But I don’t know these people like that, they aren’t entitled to that part of me. But I can’t refuse to answer, everyone will hate me if I do.

What do I do?

At the sound of my name being called, I impulsively blurted out that an old friend of mine committed suicide, followed by a sharp breath. Almost surprised to hear my own voice, I sat there asking myself, “why did I just tell everyone that?”

I felt robbed by Sneetches. I felt robbed of my privacy. I felt robbed by my captain and by everyone else in that room who pressured me to share.

The game continued like this, with darker and darker questions. I couldn’t wait for it to end.

While many seemingly felt relief after finishing the final question – content with their catharsis – I felt relief once leaving the retreat entirely. I rejoiced at the thought of never having to play that game again. I thought it pertained to this retreat and that captain.

But I was wrong. The following year I found myself in the same situation with different people, mortified to find out that Sneetches infested all THON committees as an annual retreat tradition.

Years later, after separating myself from this world, I am now here to say the era of this game must end.

Proponents of Sneetches, I wholeheartedly believe, hold the best intentions when playing this game. And, of course, it likely wouldn’t live on as a tradition if a large subset of people didn’t enjoy it. However, is it ever acceptable to harm the minority for the sake of the majority? I argue no, even when talking about something as seemingly trivial as Sneetches.

Two components of Sneetches concern me greatly: it produces a false sense of closeness between peers and promotes the act of trauma dumping. The deeper questions in the exercise function to help students practice empathy, learn that everyone has baggage, and understand that we are all human and should be compassionate to one another.

But, ironically, the execution of this intent overlooks the idea that empathy and compassion require feelings of security, intrinsic vulnerability and willingness to share from all parties involved. How unsettling to force people — and I say force, because peer pressure’s strength prevails more than we realize — to exchange their darkest secrets for manufactured friendships. Right?

While finding friends may improve the committee experience, it remains far from necessary to accomplish the teamwork and unity skills needed to prepare for and execute THON.

Aside from developing phony relationships — or experiencing the upset that comes from not developing these phony relationships and feeling left out — Sneetches encourages trauma dumping.

Trauma dumping means sharing unsolicited traumatic stories. Most concerning, the act of trauma dumping negatively impacts those absorbing these unexpected stories, giving them secondhand trauma. This results in the listener feeling uncomfortable, anxious and emotionally drained.

We see this happen frequently in Sneetches. Odds are, there sits at least a handful of students in the room who do not want to or do not have the emotional stability to hear other people’s tragic experiences. So, is it appropriate to create a false sense of closeness at the cost of subjecting these people to secondary trauma?

The argument that Sneetches brings people closer together persists, and I concede that many agree with this sentiment. But numerous games accomplish this without facilitating the above mentioned concerns, one of them being "Cross the Line."

This silently played game starts with students standing on one side of the room. They then walk to the other side if the announced prompt applies to them.

So, questions start light. Cross the line if you... wear glasses, eat vegetarian, have broken a bone. The prompts become more intense, addressing unique topics like personal beliefs, bullying, loss and more, like Sneetches. But the key difference is the game transpires in silence, so nobody knows if you withhold information.

Furthermore, everyone crosses the line together, unifying, rather than alienating people. It inhibits the performative sharing disguised as authentic vulnerability seen in Sneetches where everyone stares at you waiting for you to dish out your dirty laundry.

Following the game, leaders encourage everyone to discuss in groups, whether it be about their newfound commonalities or something deeper. No contrived discussion and no peer pressure. This results in a more genuine conversation that helps a group get to know one another better while still allowing those uncomfortable with sharing or listening to decide their level of involvement.

It’s the best of both worlds.

So why does Sneetches still happen behind closed doors? While this likely stems from the iron grip of tradition, it may also result from people like me who had a bad time with a THON related activity and fear speaking out about it.

Students overwhelmingly revere THON and endorse their positive experiences from committee life, so it often feels intimidating to criticize it without the worry of being attacked.

However, I implore THON lovers to lend an ear to these fixable critiques so that you can improve the committee experience to accomplish a more welcoming and effective environment.

I also embolden those who share similar stories to me to tell them and inspire change. Let’s work together so that everyone has the chance to enjoy the one-of-a-kind THON committee experience we all hope for during our time at Penn State, but this time around, please, #SpareUsTheSneetches.