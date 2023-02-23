This letter was written by Jeanelle Loiseau, a fifth-year studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State. She currently serves as the chief of staff for the University Park Undergraduate Association. Previously, she served as the Black Caucus representative in which her passion project was the creation of the 2001 Village Protest Memorial Plaque.

It was a surprise to me as much as a surprise to everyone else that the Village Plaque was featured in the THON 2023 Line Dance lyrics. I’d like to say thank you to THON for including my University Park Undergraduate Association passion project. As a Black student leader, I felt that my work was being underappreciated by the student body. I always complained about not receiving my flowers and accepting the fate that I would never get them. I am glad that I have received them and can finally call Penn State home. However, this is not the case for everyone.

This was my first time ever going to THON because I never felt safe. I did anticipate being involved with THON when I came to Penn State back in 2018, as I participated in my high school’s Mini-THON and raised over $1,000. When getting to Penn State, the THON atmosphere for me changed, and I felt that I didn’t belong. Seeing those involved with THON, I thought, “Where’s the diversity?” While I do come from a majority-white area, the Penn State demographic was much larger, and you can physically see the lack of diversity. The Black demographic at Penn State is almost 6% — almost half of Pennsylvania’s, which is a little over 12%. As time passed, I came to the realization that THON wasn’t made for people of color, and I am going to show you why.

First, its full title: “The IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.” This name disregards the other two greek councils — the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council — and most of their members are people of color. This name is also no longer accurate. It is not just greek life participating in THON. There are THON organizations, registered student organizations that have THON chairs and have their members dance in THON, and Independent Dance Couples. While Panhel and IFC likely contribute the most, this name discriminates against those who are not associated with greek life, which circles back to people of color, who may not want to be in greek life or chose to be in a NPHC or MGC organization. Diversity in Panhel and IFC is low as well, so it is not a win-win situation for anybody.

Second, the known racism and discrimination. Remember Black at Penn State? It was an Instagram account that would post anonymous submissions of students’ experiences on campus. The account exposed multiple organizations with their lack of inclusion, THON being one of them. Apparently, Black girls were being discriminated against due to their natural hairs by people saying the bows wouldn’t look nice. This was only three years ago. Last year, Teddy Wilson, a gender-fluid student, participated in THON as an IDC pair. While they were provided gender-neutral storage, they were not provided a gender-neutral bathroom to use. They were forced to use either the men’s or women’s bathroom, which gave them great anxiety. Their message was addressed to the whole Penn State community — that there should be accessibility for all.

Once again, I’d like to reiterate that I’m extremely grateful for what THON did for me this year. I got the chance to be on the floor multiple times, and I had a great experience. I was also happy to see more representation this year. I want to say a huge congratulations to Rene Richardson, one of the three POC THON directors and someone I worked with in UPUA. Thank you for representing us and being a role model for future Black THON executives. I also donated $260 upon finding out that my plaque was in the Line Dance. It represents the 26 people who were arrested at the 2001 Blue-White game due to rushing the field during halftime to have a peace prayer (administration declined their request) and the 10 days the Village lasted in the HUB-Robeson Center. I believe THON and other parts of the university are going into the right direction with diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, but we do have ways to go. Because what I won’t tolerate is tokenism and performative activism. This plaque represents so much to the Black community and beyond. While I was not aware that it would be in the Line Dance, I have worked too hard to let it be used as a cop-out and then watch other POC student leaders not get appreciated by the university.

So I hope THON executives and Penn Staters contribute to the following:

Change the official name of the IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon. Establish a minority/multicultural THON organization. Continue to increase the amount of POC dancers, executive directors, captains and committee members yearly — not allowing numbers to decrease.

I genuinely believe that with these steps, THON can be a welcoming place for all.

For the Kids, For the Glory.