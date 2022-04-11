This letter was written by Gary King, Ph.D., who is a professor of biobehavioral health and is the co-author of the "More Rivers to Cross" reports.

I was speaking with a colleague the other day, trying to explain how systemic mechanisms are actualized within institutions and operate to promote intransigence and racial inequities in academe.

We both were trying to think of specific examples as to how processes in faculty hiring consisting of rules and policies, overtly and implicitly, are designed to maintain the status quo.

So, we composed an ancestral “call and response” scenario that may reflect certain hiring practices in colleges and departments at Penn State. The conversation and dialogue went something like this:

Person A: “Let’s start with you, as the department head, announcing to your faculty that an ‘opportunity hire’ has been presented by the dean. The first thing you do is to check with Human Resources and Affirmative Action and obtain their blessings, which if you play your cards right, should be a formality of little consequence.”

Person B: “OK, so what happens next?”

Person A: “Next, you quickly assemble an ad hoc committee consisting of a network of your most trusted and accountable subordinates. Now on this committee, you make sure that any possible dissent is eliminated.”

Person B: “And how would you do that?”

Person A: “To do so, you include only members of your executive advisory committee comprising mostly of non-tenured, contractual and junior faculty. You see, most of these individuals are beholden to you anyhow and would not raise any serious objections. Also, no formal announcement to the faculty until after the search committee has convened and only inform them after the sole candidate has been scheduled.

"Make sure you do not include any Black, or otherwise colored people, or any senior women faculty on the committee, because they may raise questions that you don’t wish to answer about the position or hiring process. Also, to make it look good, include an external ‘independent’ faculty member on the committee who just may be someone you are working with and know very, very well and can absolutely count on their vote.”

Person B: “Interesting, I am slowly getting the point.”

Person A: “Oh yeah, and the expertise required to judge the candidates’ qualifications? Well, that is really a matter of opinion. If you have two, perhaps three, individuals out of seven who are well qualified in the field, then, viola — the case can be made that an impartial and competent committee was formed. The others are merely tacit assets.”

Person B: "I see."

Person A: “And now that you have your committee assembled, you duly appoint yourself as chair of the committee.”

Person B: “What, are you serious? You mean the head of the department appoints himself as the chair of the search committee?”

Person A: "Of course, so that you can assuredly control the process — Putinesque-like — dismissing and disregarding any conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety or simply poor judgment. Anyhow, if you do it quickly you can get away with it, because most senior faculty are either preoccupied with their work, uninterested or too invested in their privilege to object. And further, time is of the essence because opportunities like this don’t last too long and remember, your job may depend on how well you please the dean.”

Person B: “Yeah, right, let’s not get it twisted.”

Person A: “Now you write the advertisement for the position but do not request customary input from other departmental faculty, because they may raise pesky questions or request modifications or worse yet — clarification of the job description that could delay the search.

"And, if necessary, you schedule a faculty meeting to discuss said search at a time in which the most vocal critic of systemic racism in the department is teaching a class, and when a large number of your faculty are teaching classes. In fact, you share as little information about the search as absolutely necessary, suppressing it until you have essentially baked the cake. And to top it off, you layer it with some colored sprinkles about health disparities and helping underrepresented groups in medicine.”

Person B: “That’s kind of funny. It’s almost Orwellian.”

Person A: “Don’t laugh, it’s true.”

Person B: “So, where do you place the advertisement?”

Person A: “OK listen closely, because this is important: You place the advertisement in one and only one publication such as The Chronicle of Higher Education.”

Person B: “Well, what’s wrong with that? The Chronicle is highly regarded. I recently read one of their articles entitled, 'Why Search Committees Struggle to Diversify the Faculty.' Do you think the search committee read it?”

Person A: “Don’t know, did it appear as a classified ad?”

Person B: “But why send it to just one publication? What about other venues like, Inside Higher Ed or Diverse: Issues in Higher Education? Don’t you want to expand the search pool to get diverse and highly qualified candidates?”

Person A: “Well, I surely want it to appear that way. You see, this is a pro-forma process, not a real equal opportunity search. After the 30 day closing date, you probably will receive only a small number of applications if you write the ad up smartly.

"And you make sure that only one individual, meaning the select candidate, will be invited to give a presentation. And just by coincidence, the qualifications of the person you invite will unmistakably reflect both the ad and their resume.”

Person B: “You mean it was wired?”

Person A: “Oh no, nothing like that, just an ‘opportunity hire.'”

Person B: “Really, well what does that mean?”

Person A: “Well, in this case, it actually means the opportunity not to hire you. The opportunity is for just one individual.”

Person B: “You mean that there was no interest in this area of research until this individual showed up?”

Person A: “Right!! The tenure-track position didn’t exist until the opportunity showed up. Don’t you get it, man? This wasn’t a job that needed to be filled, but a person who needed a job!”

Person B: “Oh, mercy! And did you say, a tenure-track position?”

Person A: “Yes, you know opportunities like this only come around once in a lifetime.”

Person B: “And you only had six or seven applicants for the position? Wow, was it also stated in the ad that it was a tenure-track position?”

Person A: “I don’t know. Hold on, let me take a quick look. Hmm, that’s odd. There is no reference in the Chronicle ad that it is a tenure-track position. Interesting.”

Person B: “Well, how can they hire someone for a tenure-track position that is not specifically advertised as a tenure-track position? So, you mean to tell me that they switched horses in the middle of the stream? Is that legal?”

Person A: “Don’t know, to be quite honest it sounds kind of fishy to me, too. Check with HR.”

Person B: “Were there any underrepresented minority persons who applied?”

Person A: “Now that is one dumbass question! Have you been following me, man? Do you know how that would have screwed up this ‘opportunity hire’ scheme?”

Person B: “Yeah, I see your point, but are you saying that there should never be ‘opportunity hires’?”

Person A: “Of course not but just not spousal hires masquerading as equal opportunity hires when in fact, they evolve from and promote essentially rigged and inequitable exclusionary policies sanctioned by leadership in the department and college. Call it what it really is, a spousal appointment!”

Person B: “Has there been a history of 'spousal hires' in your department?”

Person A: “Well, they don’t call us the ‘Love Boat’ for nothing.”

Person B: “Now doesn’t this department have a creed of some sort about increasing diversity of underrepresented groups such as Black faculty? What about those two major reports on the lack of Black faculty and systemic racism at your institution that were recently written, do you think they have had any impact?

Person A: “Oh absolutely, especially in colleges and departments that realize these rivers will never be crossed with a desultory captain at the helm or one who can’t read a compass. Nor can they be traversed by a crew in a leaky boat paddling in circles wondering why they aren’t able to make any progress.”

Person B: “Understood. So tell me this, do you think the department will still vote to support the hiring of this individual regardless of the circumstances?”

Person A: “Well, what do you think?”

Person B: “OK, one last question: Will this department and head ever hire a Black or Latinx Ph.D. faculty member?”

Person A: “Yes, but not while I’m God.”