Letter to the Editor | The immoral side of vaccine mandates

This letter was written by Russell Johns, a faculty member in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.

Proponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates cite valid benefits to 100% compliance but ignore crucial moral questions.

Current mandates ignore the plight of millions of unvaccinated, at individuals in poor regions who do not have access to the vaccine. For example, the vaccine rate remains below 10% in parts of Africa and India. While the US is privileged to offer vaccines to all who want them, we could save countless lives worldwide by donating the unwanted doses of Americans who choose not to be vaccinated.

Is it moral to mandate 100% compliance on low individuals, such as our youth in the US while others die elsewhere?

In addition to wasting unwanted doses, universal mandates force vaccines on those with natural immunity. The CDC inexplicably discounts studies proving natural immunity acquired by those who recovered from COVID is more effective than vaccinations.

In Germany, individuals with natural immunity are not required to take the vaccine. This simple change in US policy could free up vaccines to save millions of lives around the world.

Freeing up vaccines not only saves lives but may reduce the emergence of new variants. The delta and omicron variants arose in regions with low vaccination rates. No significant new variants have emerged from the US, which has a 60% vaccine rate.

At some point, we need to accept COVID as an endemic virus. Rather than mandating 100% compliance, a moral policy would prioritize protecting at- individuals and developing new treatments for a disease that is here to stay.

Editor's note: Currently, the US has mandated vaccines only for federal employees and contractors, which Penn State has followed. The US recommends all individuals be vaccinated — including those who have been previously infected.

The CDC cites a study from the National Library of Medicine that finds people who have been infected before have an even smaller chance of reinfection with the vaccine.