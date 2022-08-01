This letter was written by Tierra Williams, Ferguson Township Supervisor.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.” Scott Conklin, Pennsylvania state representative for the 77th legislative district in Centre County, and his constituents didn’t consider the full weight and impact of this resolution before presenting Pennsylvania House Bill #2596.

The bill intends to prohibit those convicted of domestic violence from serving in the state legislature, or holding any public office of trust or profit in state government. The proposal, while seemingly trying to help victims, focuses on less than 1% — not even making a dent in the fight against domestic violence.

Over 37% of Pennsylvania women and 30% of Pennsylvania men experience physical/sexual violence or stalking in their lifetimes. How many will actually want to run for public office? That is the percentage the Conklin bill is fighting for while completely ignoring the others. Simultaneously, it disproportionately affects poor and disenfranchised communities.

For this bill to be somewhat successful, survivors must disclose their abuse, go through a trial process and the abuser must be sentenced. A family household member is a spouse, child, parent and sibling. If two sisters get into a fistfight, should neither be eligible for public office in the future? The mother going through postpartum depression while raising a child alone? The soldier who has come back after the war with post-traumatic stress disorder, who didn’t know he couldn’t be approached from behind? All of these are examples of one-time domestic violence acts and deserve the appropriate punishment — but do they warrant a lifetime barring from public office?

H.B. 2596 mentions pardons and expunges, while ignoring that a person who has paid their debt to society shouldn’t need a pardon. Studies show the Black and Hispanic communities are primarily affected by domestic violence. The fact is, the bill is aiming to punish a targeted, elite group made up of people who have the funds to afford adequate council, and in doing so, it will inevitably affect a large percentage of the Black and Brown population who aren’t as well-off as the men in power they are currently after who are the least likely to be pardoned.

The ignored truth: there is no fail-safe, in this bill or otherwise, for those falsely accused of domestic violence or sexual assault. How many Black men have had careers ruined only for claims to be proven not true? Emmett Till’s tragic story is a prime example of why this bill is so problematic. In this scenario, Till wouldn’t be eligible even if he had served time for a crime that never happened.

Sadly, it’s not just the Black community. We watched as Amber Heard was proven to have falsified abuse claims on Johnny Depp. Fortunately, he had the financial stability and resources to have an entire legal team — a privilege most Black people are not afforded.

The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors voted the bill down 5-0. A representative from Conklin's office said to me that "it would pass because we were all women," which is sexist and misogynistic to say the least. Conklin thanked the Centre County Board of Commissioners on Twitter for voting in favor of the bill, saying that the board made the "clear choice to stand with [survivors] of domestic abuse." He also said he hopes others follow the board's "bold leadership and moral directive," implying that those against H.B. 2596 have no moral compass and don’t stand with survivors. I confronted his office about the framing, and I was met with agitation and impatience.

The opening language of “embezzlers, etc.” makes it apparent that according to this bill, individuals shall be judged by their worst moment indefinitely — “Once a thief, always a thief." I believe in restorative justice, redemption and second chances. If after serving time in prison, an individual chooses to give back to their community by running for office, we should not add an additional barrier or take the decision out of the hands of the voters.

Bryan Stevenson says, “We have a choice. We can embrace our humanness, which means embracing our broken natures and the compassion that remains our best hope for healing. Or we can deny our brokenness, forswear compassion, and, as a result, deny our own humanity.” Stand with ALL victims of domestic violence by not supporting shortcut politics. Vote NO for H.B. 2596.