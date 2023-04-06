This letter was written by Anthony P. Lubrano, an incumbent alumni-elected trustee, founder and president of A.P. Lubrano & Company, Inc. and a 1982 graduate of Penn State's Smeal College of Business; Jay Paterno, an incumbent alumni-elected trustee, author and president of Blue Line 409 LLC consulting nationally on NIL, media ventures, communications and business, and a 1991 graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State; and Alice W. Pope, an incumbent alumni-elected trustee, retired university faculty member and a 1979 graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts as well as a 1983 (M.S.) and 1986 (Ph.D.) graduate of the Graduate School.

Proven leadership building toward an even greater future

A few years ago, many alumni began electing candidates who supported greater transparency, accountability and engagement with the pressing issues faced by the university. As the core of the trustees elected to initiate positive change, we’re proud of the work we’ve done. Now, we are seeking reelection to the board to keep delivering constructive and conscientious leadership, as well as results. In a time when all of America’s leading research universities face daunting challenges, we are advocating for unique solutions — the kind that have and will continue to set Penn State apart as the nation’s greatest land-grant university.

Board-level governance and actions require collaboration and partnership. Working together on critical issues, we’ve reached notable accomplishments:

Expanded communication between the board and the public

It’s now easier for our community to participate in the board’s work. Committee meetings and full board meetings are livestreamed, and advance agendas, written minutes and video recordings are available for all public meetings. The board’s web pages contain more information about our meetings and other activities.

It’s also easier for our stakeholders to communicate with us. We developed multiple new pathways to contact the board, including a feedback form on the board’s web page. Many trustees also use social media platforms to keep our community informed and to answer questions.

Increased fiscal responsibility

The inexorable rise in tuition has slowed, starting in 2015 with the first flat tuition in 50 years, and again in 2018, 2019, and 2020 — and in 2022 for families earning less than $75,000. We’re pursuing increased state funding to bring Penn State to parity with the other state-related schools on a per-student basis. We have implemented recurring cost savings, including the centralization of many operations and reducing our long-term state pension liability.

Improved support for student success, well-being, and belonging

We have increased our focus on academic advising; career centers; support services for students with disabilities, first generation and underrepresented minority students; campus safety; greek life. We’ve expanded mental health services and brought resources to food and housing insecurity. Student debt has been reduced by greater emphasis on timely degree completion. New enrollment strategies will fill empty seats at the commonwealth campuses, creating better access for Pennsylvanians and first-generation students.

Promoted sustainability

Penn State has invested in renewable energy projects, including solar, hydroelectric and ground-source heat pumps, and it has funded updated energy and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. Penn State is currently ranked first in the Big Ten for sustainability. Our endowment investing strategy has for years permitted social and environmental considerations. We have implemented a system-wide adoption of reduce/reuse/recycle and expanded composting.

Building a future on proud foundations of success

The board’s most important duty is to hire the president. Thanks to a process made more open and transparent by our efforts, we hired President Neeli Bendapudi. She quickly recognized that Penn State’s vast potential for excellence would depend on our foundational core culture, history and values. An ambitious vision requires the support of a highly effective board. We seek reelection to provide Penn State with experienced continuity at a critical time. Together, we will advance student success and academic excellence in a welcoming community for all. Together, our core land-grant mission will transform the commonwealth with innovative strategies to address challenges facing our state, our nation and the world.