This letter was written by Carol Eicher is chair of the Community Diversity Group, and Andrea Murrell, Betsy Whitman, Joleen Hindman, Shih-In Ma and Trish Hummer are members of the CDG.

Last Halloween, while many were getting their children ready for trick or treat, a man working at the bus station probably stole money from his employer. He then called the police and lied, saying that he had been robbed and beaten by a “Black man.”

Penn State issued a campus-wide alert telling people to “seek shelter, secure doors and be silent.” The State College community was urgently informed, and a manhunt for a (phantom) robber ensued.

People on campus and in the community felt fearful during that time, believing that an armed gunman was on the loose. Our Black neighbors were even more distressed for fear that their loved ones might be wrongly suspected. Some hesitated to take their children trick-or-treating as a result.

The accuser’s racially-biased lie and resulting publicity could have had disastrous, even deadly, implications for Black people in our community.

It’s no secret that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) in this country face disproportionately higher rates of interactions with law enforcement, and that those interactions also disproportionately involve escalation, excessive force, injury or death.

Black, brown and other BIPOC people have valid fears and concerns for their civil rights, and sometimes their lives, when they meet police or vigilante-leaning members of their communities. Central Pennsylvania is no different.

An important part of restoring justice when a crime has been committed is acknowledging the harm that was done. So Community Diversity Group is also dismayed that when the lie was discovered, it was not publicized by many organizations to the community on the same scale as the original story.

CDG strongly condemns any act of direct or indirect violence or aggression against anyone in our community. We feel compelled to speak out against this reckless fabrication that endangered our Black neighbors.

As a voice for our region’s progress toward justice, CDG denounces this crime, the underlying racial bias of its perpetrator, and the failure of many organizations to aggressively publicize the truth in an effort to mitigate harm from the original story.

If you are passionate to help educate and foster a community of inclusiveness, please consider joining or supporting the Community Diversity Group. Visit www.CommunityDiversityGroup.com to learn more.