This letter was written by the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity, a group of student community organizers that fights for justice for students, marginalized communities, and workers on campus and in our community.

We can no longer afford to ignore the rising tide of neo-fascism in our community or fail to recognize that this tide is being pulled by neo-fascist ringleaders like Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Uncensored America, a Penn State student group, has invited McInnes to be paid and platformed at University Park on Oct. 24. McInnes coming to Penn State endangers our community and directly threatens students with racist, sexist and homophobic violence. For this reason, Penn State's administration must deny McInnes permission to be paid and platformed at Penn State. McInnes' "viewpoint" has nothing to do with why Penn State's administration should not allow McInnes to come to Penn State — McInnes coming to Penn State poses a direct threat of violence to marginalized students.

Administration is joining Uncensored America and McInnes himself in saying that this event is a matter of free speech or “viewpoint,” and that there is nothing they can do. What this perspective dangerously gets wrong is that McInnes isn't visiting campuses to speak and debate. As an architect of the contemporary nationwide neo-fascist movement, he is visiting campuses to fuel this movement — which attacks trans rights, reproductive rights, worker rights and the lives of Black and Brown people. By giving McInnes a platform to grow this neo-fascist movement, Penn State becomes an accomplice.

Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which McInnes founded, as an "extremist" hate group. From its inception, the Proud Boys has been a male-only vigilante group dedicated to misogyny and white supremacy. Members have attacked Black protesters, trans people and reproductive rights activists on numerous occasions. The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations" surrounding the attack. McInnes has repeatedly expressed his personal preference for violence, covering his actions with the veneer of "comedy." After his speaking engagement at New York University turned violent, McInnes said, "I cannot recommend violence enough. It's a really effective way to solve problems,” according to the SPLC. In 2017, McInnes was filmed punching a counter-protester at an event. According to the SPLC, recruits must get in a "fight for the cause" in order to attain the highest level of membership in the Proud Boys. McInnes explained that getting into "a fight for the cause" means that “You get beat up, kick the crap out of an antifa," and that he was ready to "get violent and beat the f--- out of everybody."

These examples disqualify McInnes from coming to our university and receiving funds from our student fees. However, instead of denying McInnes, certain Penn State administrators are deploying a deceptive "counter-programming" approach that entails scheduling a second, non-protest event at the same time as the “controversial speaker” — in fact, there are two counter events. The essence of “counter-programming” is privileging legal liability over student safety. The use of the term “counter” here is deceptive because this approach does not actually “counter” or oppose the “controversial event." It runs beside the “controversial event” and allows it to take place without resistance. For this reason, “counter-programming” is better understood as parallel programming.

Parallel programing involves encouraging or disciplining staff and student leaders to create or support a second, university-sanctioned event in order to produce the perception of student buy-in. From an administrative perspective, the parallel event pacifies and steers students away from protest, liquidating student opposition so that the invited speaker can be platformed without interference and will not attempt to sue. This public relations strategy is usually concealed by creative branding that validates marginalized students’ identities while facilitating material harm against these very students. Because parallel programs are sponsored and supported by the university's administration, however indirectly, they are not forms of dissent but of complicity. Only forms of direct protest that seek to shut down McInnes qualify as dissent against Penn State administration's decision to not stop McInnes from being funded and platformed.

In 2017, former Penn State President Eric Barron shut down white nationalist Richard Spencer’s scheduled event at Penn State because of "the likelihood of disruption and violence" and a commitment to create "an environment where everyone can teach, learn and live in an atmosphere of safety and mutual respect." Administration at Penn State has now made the opposite decision about McInnes. This inconsistency shows that we cannot expect administrators to do the right thing on their own. Unless placed under immense social pressure, university administration follows its institutional interest to not alienate far-right donors and corporations — even when marginalized students face risk of violence.

Where Penn State decision-makers refuse to protect Penn Staters, we must protect ourselves. Get involved by reaching out to the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity on Instagram @scds_sc or email at scdsstatecollege@protonmail.com. Attend the “Stand Up, Fight Back” protest at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 in front of the Thomas Building and boycott any official university “counter-program” event endorsed by Penn State that liquidates student protest. If you cannot attend the protest, you can help by signing the petition at tinyurl.com/nofascistspsu, talking with your friends, discussing these issues in class, posting flyers and reposting media that supports “Stand Up, Fight Back!”

It is everyone's duty to defend the community against the racist, sexist and homophobic violence that groups like the Proud Boys perpetuate and spread. We refuse to allow McInnes to be paid and platformed on campus as an act of defending trans rights, reproductive rights and racial justice. It is up to us to do what is right — even when those who run the university will not.