This letter was written by Russell Johns, George E. Trimble Chair in Energy and Mineral Sciences at the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering.

Natural gas and nuclear are the cleanest energy sources available today. The combustion of natural gas produces little toxins and carbon compared to gasoline and coal. Natural gas could successfully power automobiles today as it does our local CATA Buses. Nuclear energy is carbon-free and could substantially replace fossil fuels at power plants — once safety and radioactive waste disposal are addressed.

So-called “renewable” and “green” energies produce substantial carbon footprints, which are typically excluded from emission calculations. Solar, for example, requires an unprecedented increase in global mining to acquire rare earth and other materials for solar panels and batteries. Disposal and recycling of these toxic materials is a major environmental problem and has largely gone unaddressed.

Wind also requires rare earth materials and fossil-fuel products. In addition to their unreliability as continuous energy sources, wind and solar are inefficient and require substantial land footprints. Supposed “clean” hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels or solar energy, giving little significant advantage.

Hydrogen also creates more smog than natural gas owing to its high combustion temperature. Natural gas on the other hand is naturally occurring — especially in Pennsylvania, which is home to two of the world’s largest gas fields.

In summary, the entire life cycle must be considered when evaluating energy sources. For example, electric vehicles produce no emissions themselves, but their components and energy supplied to them do. Emissions created by all imports including solar panels should be counted in carbon footprints.

Otherwise, we simply transfer our pollution to other countries — while pretending to be “green.”