This letter was written by Lior Sternfeld, an associate professor of history and Jewish studies. He teaches on the modern Middle East, Israel and Palestine and Jewish histories of the Middle East.

Dear students, the academic year 2022-23 was supposed to be the first normal year after the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with one semester in the rearview mirror and the second semester halfway through, I think we can say that it was anything but normal. Indeed, we are mostly unmasked, and the fears of catching the virus have shrunk, but our perception of this institution, interactions, responsibilities and expectations have changed drastically.

The incoming class — those of you who just had your first semester in college also had your last two years of high school on Zoom or during the pandemic. In many ways, your entire socialization process got disrupted. National and institution-wide efforts should address the needs and gaps and ensure we do not drop the ball on a whole generation. Our work should focus on teaching how to interact in class, what you should expect and what you are expected to do — things that three years ago went without saying.

Teaching you and preparing for the classes is what we do with most of our time during the semester. We love doing it. There is nothing more gratifying in a professor’s day than finishing a class that went well and got students involved and interested. This is the primary reason I am writing this letter now. Think about all the reasons you came to this university. What were you hoping to do? What were you hoping to be in four years? These are big questions, but there must be more to college and college life than dragging yourself to class at 10 a.m. and waiting for the weekend and parties and football games.

College is your opportunity to open your mind. To intellectually experiment, see cultures, meet people and read more. To be involved. If there is one thing that the university should be doing, it is to help each and every one of the students to become better citizens of the world. More informed and more aware. Grab every opportunity. You will not have many occasions after graduation when you can manage your time as independently as you do now.

Right now, there are at least two global events with the magnitude of a worldwide earthquake. One is the already yearlong Russian war on Ukraine, and the other is the almost six-month-long ongoing Iranian protest against the Islamic Republic. In addition, China has social, cultural and political changes; Europe is in an identity crisis, Morocco made it to the World Cup semifinals, and Israel is going through a revolution that could lead to the consolidation of an authoritarian rule there. Whatever happens in any of these places could potentially change the world. How is the U.S. positioned vis-à-vis each of those events? How do we understand our own American society? What are the roots for the main claims of Black Lives Matter? With abortion and women's rights infringed by states and courts, what can we learn from our constitutional history? How to understand voting rights and the struggles around it? There is no better place than our campus to learn more about these places, these conflicts, histories and more. Think about your ability to analyze and discuss it in an informed manner. No matter what your career path holds for you, don’t you want to be the person that can look and analyze current events, separate facts from nonsense and provide a nuanced angle? Become a better informed citizen.

During the pandemic, we heard a lot about self-care. And it is true; we have to be aware of the harm modern lifestyle and the economy inflict on us. But do not interpret self-care as disengagement. Reading, debating and engaging is self-care. In many ways, intellect is a muscle. The more you use it, the more it grows. You picked a class because it fits your schedule, but it's not precisely what you wanted to learn? Don’t waste your time. Try to engage. Read. Come to class ready. Ask questions. There is nothing we appreciate more than engaged students. Contrary to what you may think, we enjoy intellectual confrontation even from our students — if done in good faith and for the sake of seeking knowledge and better understanding.

Penn State can sometimes feel a little remote, but it also means plenty of opportunities to experience more. There’s more to college life than classes. No matter if you’re in Penn State's College of Engineering or Agricultural Sciences, the Smeal College of Business, the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, or of course, the College of the Liberal Arts, we host a range of events every day — check out the event calendar. Our university is incredibly resourceful; we organize day trips and study abroad programs — seek them out; you will get the most profound experiences out of them. Pick something about which you know nothing or very little, something that can open your eyes to one more thing. Visit local museums, concerts, improv theatre and poetry reading. Read poetry, write poetry. Use the writing centers, write letters to the editor, to senators and local elected officials and become involved. Pick up a local and national newspaper. We have a local film festival and arts festival. These are among the most unique features of our precious college town. Don’t let yourself leave Penn State the same person you came here. Make sure you know more, do more, be more open-minded and be a better global citizen. This is your time.