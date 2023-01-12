This letter was written by Lauren Dennis, a Ph.D. student studying Civil Engineering and Climate Science at Penn State.

As a young person about to enter the workforce, I see an era of transformation and complex challenges in the world before me. Our generation has been tasked with enormous undertakings, such as addressing climate change, protecting human health, reckoning with past injustices and creating more equitable systems. Leaders who address these challenges will not only need to be incredibly innovative, intelligent and brave — they will also need to think holistically in a way that has never been practiced before. We will need engineers, business leaders and scientists who are collaborative within law and policy, as well as lawyers with experience in science and engineering. Future teams will need to be comprised of members with diverse knowledge, skill sets and backgrounds.

I have been incredibly grateful in my time as a graduate student at Penn State to have had access to world-class research in almost every area you can imagine. However, I have felt most fortunate that faculty and students outside of my home department have been willing to share their knowledge with me. This experience is truly a unique and undervalued characteristic of Penn State education. As an engineering student, I have been welcomed into classes from geographers, physicists, hydrologists, atmospheric scientists, sociologists, foresters, cross-disciplinary engineers and lawyers. A comprehensive education, comprised of both deep disciplinary scholarship as well as broader learning opportunities, trains us to tackle nuanced questions carefully and with consideration of the context of the problem. Without a law school at University Park, an essential piece of this context would be missing.

If Penn State is going to be a place for interdisciplinary scholarship that tackles the biggest questions of our time, I truly believe the law school has a vital role to play. Law classes have transformed my graduate education — not to mention the broader collaboration and opportunities the law school has provided. I am devastated that other students may not have the same opportunity to share this experience.

In its strategic plan, Penn State describes itself as having a “pre-eminent global role” in addressing emerging issues such as climate change; food, water and cyber security; sustainability; political instability; terrorism; displaced populations; and global cooperation by “producing a new generation of leaders.” These are not challenges that leaders from a single discipline or sector can address alone. Collaborative solutions to these challenges will certainly involve law. The university has recognized this itself in the creation of centers such as the Penn State Law, Policy, and Engineering initiative and the PSU Center for Energy Law and Policy.

Having a law school at University Park enriches education for graduate students, law students, faculty and the State College community alike. Taking away this experience seems shortsighted, as it leaves Penn State in a less competitive position than its peers to offer the interdisciplinary and world-class education that it touts. The next generation of leaders are seeking this type of education, and I sincerely hope they can continue to find it at Penn State.