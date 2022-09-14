This letter was written by Gary King, professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State.

In 1951, the indomitable poet Langston Hughes pondered, “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore. And then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?” For me, the sinew of this beautiful poem lies in its ageless resonance, prescience and universal desire to “right wrong” in any space or season.

As we move beyond the traditional end of summer in 2022, commemorating the historical toil and triumphs of the American labor movement, our collective mindset is reoriented away from the relaxing pastime of warm-weather frivolity to the serious pursuit of vocation. I suspect that Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi has had less time to enjoy a “summer honeymoon” as the incoming president of our great university. We do indeed welcome her, as we all should be eager to assist in advancing a 21st century agenda and action plan for Penn State to succeed and “right wrong.”

In this regard, matters pertaining to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion that were raised in the two “More Rivers to Cross” reports, co-authored by my colleagues and I, loom large. These reports, documenting the woeful and inexcusable record of Penn State’s failure in recruiting and retaining Black faculty and the systemic racism pervading our institution, must not be ignored, co-opted, minimized or relegated to an archival repository. Or deferred to “dry up like a raisin in the sun.” The eyes of the nation are upon us as evidenced by media exposure, state legislative attention, widespread professional and collegial interest, and community concern as to how we will lead and address the systemic racism afflicting our departments, colleges and campuses, “festering like a sore.” I hope that Penn State’s Board of Trustees has informed Bendapudi of these reports and the recommended transitions toward equity and justice prior to her appointment.

Perhaps some of us were under the illusion that having a person of color as the head of the university and a Black chief of staff would automatically “fix the problem.” Mind you, however, our findings and recommendations cannot be offset or fixed by merely changing the window display — no matter how colorful or fervidly appealing. As we all know, Penn State’s dilemma began long before Bendapudi accepted the reins of control and evolved from a culture of “benign neglect,” systemic machinations, and the lack of a serious commitment — ”stinking like rotten meat.” Thus, the question remains unanswered as to how this administration and the Board of Trustees intend to address the key findings and recommendations of the More Rivers to Cross reports in light of the stated fiscal crisis and “strategic” hiring freeze.

Or perhaps we should give the new administration and the board more time and trust that in 3-5 years they will begin to “right wrong?” Yes, deferring our just expectations and exchanging them for more promissory notes. After all, as some might say, she just got here, and it is not possible to do everything all at once.

I’m wondering — haven’t I seen this one-act institutional play before, only to be forgotten before the lights are turned on? As with the 2000 report on the Status of Black People at Penn State, the “Village uprising” in 2001, the James Stewart et al. report of 2013 on Black faculty hiring and the strategic plans incorporating DEI? Is this déjà vu, encore?

Need I remind folks, that this apparent “freeze on hiring” has existed for Black professors and some others since at least 2004, “crusting and sugaring over like a syrupy sweet” marketed as “We Are” candy. In fact, there has never been a thawing or “de-frigeration” in the institutionally sanctioned proportional representation of Black professors at Penn State. One would be adroit to question if the Board of Trustees and the Bendapudi regime are seriously intent on adjusting the thermostat in the departments and campuses where we work. Practically, we may be entering a Siberian winter so cold that the administration is willing to retract and then run from its very own commitments.

What exactly do you mean?

Well, rumor has it that the university’s single surviving recommendation, from former President Eric Barron’s once highly touted Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety, to establish a Center for Racial Justice, could be in jeopardy of being discarded. Maybe it is true that members of the search committee, in pursuit of an experienced nationally recognized director of this erstwhile dream, were assembled last week to be informed that their services would be deferred, and the committee disbanded due to the lack of funds. “Maybe it just sags like a heavy load.”

Personally, I don’t believe that Bendapudi would have the audacity not to implement the university’s own recommendation — as a first step. And thus, I find the canard totally risible. On the other hand, if this gossipy whisper is true, the impact on the morale of Black professors, students, staff, and other colored peoples would be so dauntingly explosive that it would, by right, befuddle and undermine one’s reasoned and desired credulity in the institutional leadership. All things considered, it is no wonder why the More Rivers to Cross Part 2 report revealed that more than 70% of Black professors shared the opinion, sometimes or often, that Penn State will not be an equitable environment for the pursuit of learning, teaching and research for Black faculty within the next 10 years. Indeed, the first months of Bendapudi’s tenure are not especially auspicious in this regard.

Our institution has a long way to go. Other Big Ten universities and academic institutions are “putting their money where their mouths are.” Quite honestly, if the rumor is remotely true, the dream that many of us shared about the incoming president‘s ability to begin to “right wrong” has quickened into a Langstonian trajectory. Bendapudi should state in her upcoming Town Hall her administration’s intent and plans as to how she intends to “right wrong” with respect to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion at Penn State, as well as the findings and recommendations of the More Rivers to Cross reports. We cannot and should not simply trust the administration or the Board of Trustees to do the right thing. I truly hope it is not the case that they have run out of will rather than having run out of money. Because where there is a will, there is surely a way.