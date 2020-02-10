As co-chairs of Penn State’s Waste Stream Task Force, we agree with the importance of improving our recycling programs highlighted in piece by a Daily Collegian opinion columnist Jan. 27, titled “Local efforts to combat climate change should be more extensive.” Our Task Force was formed by university leaders in 2018 in recognition of the rapidly evolving challenges and opportunities associated with creating a sustainable circular economy. Over 20 students, faculty and staff spent most of the past year working to assess the status of our purchasing, waste reduction, recycling, composting and specialty waste programs, and developing recommendations for improvement. This effort involved extensive consultation with the university community, including a public meeting in April with over 75 participants; a follow-up survey with more than 825 respondents; and a website posting the full report and inviting engagement: wastestream.psu.edu. The report on the website details the analysis and the recommendations. Additional feedback is welcome, as the opportunities for innovation in waste management continue to evolve.

Since the summer, we have been working with university leadership to implement the recommendations, and on Jan. 27 — the same day of the Collegian opinion column was published — a summary of the task force recommendations was provided to the President's Council, resulting in strong support for the immediate action items listed for this year.

Many of the initial improvements listed require deep system-level transformations that may not be obviously apparent, such as restructuring the university’s procurement processes to reduce purchases of hard-to-recycle materials and adjusting contracts with vendors and other partners. Other recommendations will be implemented over the next few years as we streamline the bin system; enhance recycling and reintroduce composting in the residence halls; and develop the educational systems and signage needed for program success.

Penn State has been and will continue to be a leader in sustainable waste management. We look forward to working with the entire community to achieve this important goal.