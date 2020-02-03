On Jan. 21, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at Penn State to a crowd of 8,000 people in Rec Hall about the civil rights movement, and the issues that segregation and racism present.

Something that stuck out from his speech were two misconceptions he highlighted related to challenging racism: first, that we should allow time to pass so racism can die down; and second, that legislation doesn't enact effective change. He dispelled these myths by saying that time is neutral, and you can make use of time to affect society’s progression because racism won't change on its own. Also, he touched on the idea that morality can’t be legislated, but it can change behavior.

As the university commemorates Dr. King and other African American leaders during this time of year, other than inviting speakers to campus and hosting a series of events, how is Penn State implementing structural changes that uphold Dr. King’s legacy? Despite “All In” initiatives, it’s clear to many that Penn State hasn’t implemented enough tangible change to challenge racism. One statistic, like Penn State maintaining only 3% black faculty for the past 30 years, is an example of that.

If, through instances like that, Penn State can ignore Dr. King’s methods on challenging racism, imagine how the institution might treat black faculty who experience racism, and what happens when they speak up.

Last week, Penn State released a statement on announcing it will send out a “Community Outreach Survey,” which, according to Penn State News, will ask students and faculty questions about “a range of topics, including belonging and community engagement across differences, institutional support, cultural competencies, climate and off-campus contexts.”

However, this is one of many examples of initiatives that the university puts in place to appear as if they're committed to making change. I don't believe they actually are. This effort, at best, is passive because it doesn't actually address the structural changes needed to fix the issues — beyond taking data and people sharing their grievances — that are left on dead ears. The university chooses to remain stagnant in their efforts toward changes policies that benefit black faculty and students for that matter.

Last year, Dr. Errol Henderson, an associate professor in the political science department, submitted a letter to the Editor titled “Being Black at Penn State.” Since he is choosing to speak up about his experiences as one of the only tenured black faculty members within Penn State’s political science department, he hasn’t been given the respect he deserves within the division.

As someone who was trained by David Singer, a world renowned scholar who contributed to the databases of war, Dr. Henderson’s curriculum vitae is competitive among his colleagues. Though that is the case, he has never been promoted to the senior faculty level since he began professing at Penn State in 2002.

One of the reasons it is believed that Dr. Henderson has not been promoted is because there have apparently been SRTE (Student Rating of Teaching Effectiveness) results that haven't reflected positively on him as a professor. However, Dr. Gary King, a black faculty member in the College of Health and Human Development (CHHD), also submitted a letter to the Editor in 2018 on his experiences with SRTEs. According to Dr. King's letter, more negative feedback is often reflected in SRTEs for black faculty.

In many cases, white students might perceive black faculty as hostile which, according to Dr. King's letter, can show through those SRTE results. Penn State — a Research I university — is using poor judgment by continuing to allow the use of SRTEs as a measure of professor performance, and is neglecting to challenge racism at the institution in doing so. Further, many colleges at the university are already struggling to retain and recruit African American and Latinx faculty — continuing to use this method won't help.

Student feedback can be important, but not as a conclusive means to address how faculty are dealt with — especially when SRTE results from the university’s majority-white student body have shown to be biased against faculty members of color.

There clearly isn’t a fair system in place, and Penn State should actively remedy that. Dr. Henderson not being a full professor has also limited the decisions that the political science department could be making — this could include the type of speakers it could bring to campus, to improving how graduate students of color are treated.

Overall, Penn State maintaining 3% Black faculty for the past 30 years is hostile.

-Ashley Rankine (College of Health and Human Development, class of 2018)

As a dual-degree alumna of the Pennsylvania State University (class of 2016) in the Colleges of Health and Human Development and the Liberal Arts, I am thoroughly disappointed by the Department of Political Science and their actions toward Dr. Errol Henderson.

Despite being subjected to more than a decade of unfair treatment by administrators, Dr. Henderson remains perhaps the greatest scholar and educator in the Department of Political Science. As someone who has completed several of his international relations courses, it is an honor to reflect on Dr. Henderson’s pedagogical excellence and appreciate the high expectations he has for his students both in and out of the classroom.

For white students like myself, Dr. Henderson’s courses encourage critical consciousness of whiteness and enduring legacies of racism. Racism toward scholars and faculty of color at Penn State is egregious and should not be allowed to continue to fester. The university should not tolerate, nor tacitly endorse racism toward one of the only tenured black professors in the history of the Department of Political Science.

As evidenced by the defensiveness of political science faculty members and administrators, the overwhelming whiteness of Penn State builds expectations of racial comfort for white people, while at the same time lessening many white students’ and faculty members’ abilities to tolerate racial stress and address institutional racism.

The actions taken against Dr. Henderson by his white colleagues highlight a status quo in the Department of Political Science, where even a minuscule amount of racial stress is perceived as intolerable. Rest assured, this fight is not over and we will continue to condemn racism at Penn State.

Administrators take notice: your shameful actions on this campus are seen, not only by students and faculty on campus, but also by Penn State graduates whose wallets will not open for racists.

-Cara Antonaccio (College of Liberal Arts, College of Health & Human Development; class of 2016)

I am truly dismayed at the circumstances facing Dr. Errol Henderson and the claims that he is creating a hostile environment within the political science department.

When I made the decision to attend Penn State, I knew that this school has had a racist past, and that I would take part in molding Penn State’s future. These accusations and actions by faculty against Dr. Henderson have moved Penn State miles backward from the inclusive environment that I — along with many in the class of 2016 — strove to create as students.

Over my four years at Penn State, I came to know Dr. Henderson first and foremost as a mentor, then as a professor. I met Dr. Henderson while serving as president of Penn State’s Black Student Union — he was uplifting students in their efforts to demonstrate in solidarity with students from the University of Missouri, who were facing hate crimes and other threats against their livelihoods.

Penn State students, and the broader University Park community, saw Dr. Henderson rise up time and time again against injustices. Dr. Henderson understood how to navigate the series of injustices that were occurring on a national level, including police brutality, lack of culturally safe spaces and more. Through him, I learned how to navigate all of that, too.

Dr. Henderson also ensured that students recognized the value in their degrees and not just the grades on their transcript. In 2015, I attended an event where Dr. Henderson presented his latest textbook. I was in awe over his ability to provide in-depth analysis and empirical evidence of racial biases and their impact on post-colonial Africa. He was well-studied and incredibly well-versed. As a professor, he assured me that participating in classes that would advance me as a person would be far more valuable than courses that only rewarded me through my GPA. He was absolutely correct.

Through Dr. Henderson, I completed Political Science 434, one of the toughest and most rewarding courses of my time at Penn State. That experience helped propel me into a career where I would be able to address these deep-seated biases through policy — I currently work on education policy to ensure that there is equity in America’s education system, and that students receive well-rounded educations as they strive toward their degrees.

To now hear that a professor, who has become the epitome of such values, is having his reputation questioned by other faculty is ludicrous to me, and a slap in the face to all students who have collaborated with him to end injustices.

I would imagine many of these faculty members don’t have as much experience assisting in instances of student engagement that Dr. Henderson has been very involved with, such as marching alongside students of color who received death threats at their dorms. Many of them have barricaded themselves in the ivory towers of academia, rather than face the effects of inequitable policies and corrupt campus politics first hand with their students.

Penn State has been on the wrong side of history before, happily trading progress towards racial inclusion for the comfort of racist professors and students. The university has boasted a diverse campus when African American faculty have only comprised 3% of the faculty at PSU for decades, and the African American student population has not exceeded 7% in over a decade.

Please, tell me how we plan to create and sustain diversity, when a faculty base constantly chastises a professor who promotes the elimination of racism and the understanding of the implications of racial biases. This is unacceptable.

-Taylor Ware (College of Liberal Arts, class of 2016)