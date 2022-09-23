A few weeks ago on Sept. 2, a woman named Eliza Fletcher went for an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. She never came home.

She was seen on security footage being forced into a car by a man. Her body was then found a few days later.

Fletcher was a mother, a kindergarten teacher, a wife, an athlete — the same as so many other women we all know and love.

She was the same kind of woman my own mom is — someone just doing what she loves — running in the mornings before work.

It’s a common way for both men and women alike to clear their mind, get their exercise endorphins in and the many other benefits that come with running. So many of my friends do it. I do it most mornings.

So why is it constantly used as a way to prey on people — and then blame the victims?

Personally, I am sick and tired of hearing about this kind of stuff.

Don’t run in the dark; don’t run alone or anywhere you’re unfamiliar with; don’t run with headphones; don’t run in scandalous clothes no matter how hot it is.

Of course, I’m not saying don’t follow this advice. I follow it myself. Clearly, it’s essential wisdom we need to survive.

But Fletcher was not kidnapped, assaulted and killed because she was running in the early morning hours when the sun was not yet up. It wasn’t because of her clothes or headphones or lack of company — and it wasn’t any other decision she decided to make that morning.

Fletcher is not with us today because of someone else’s decision. He ripped her from her family and loved ones, and he is to blame for this — just like every attacker is in every situation that a woman is preyed on during a run.

Which has been far, far too many.

It’s a scary thought that it could happen to anyone.

There could have been plenty of opportunities for a young Kit to wait on her mom to come home from a run, and it just never happened because someone decided that my hard-working, marathon-running, super-human mother was someone they thought they could hurt as she did her daily jog, minding her own business.

There have been so many times where I even feel invincible and run a little bit too late, and then get stuck coming home after the sun has gone down. I shouldn’t have to consider myself lucky for coming home after those runs, when my brother has constantly run during the nights.

How in the world can we prevent this? Do we just keep putting the pressure on women to take more and more precautions when they try to do something so simple as run?

Maybe it can start with us — a culture where we are constantly surrounded by minds being influenced by those around them.

Stop victim blaming.

Stop commenting on women’s bodies while they just try to do things millions of others do — like just exercising. Stop entertaining it; stop feeding into the idea that it’s deserved depending on what they choose to do or wear.

You never know the kind of mind you’re feeding. Change can begin with anyone — that includes you.

Let’s start doing what we can to bring our mothers, daughters and sisters home safely, just like you would want yours to be.