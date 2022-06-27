People are tired.

Sometimes it’s hard to believe there’s more to life than watching historical event after historical event occur through a tiny glowing screen.

I saw the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade through my tiny glowing screen on Friday.

The decision-making at the highest level remains beyond my comprehension, and the justifications are riddled in legal terms the common public can’t understand. But, the message is clear — we need to leave moral reasoning out of political decisions.

If a woman chooses to have an abortion, that’s her choice. If a man chooses to vote for someone who wants to overturn that choice, well, that’s his choice too. But, the latter shouldn’t even be on the table because issues of abortion are issues of morality, and morality is the last thing politicians need to debate.

Our country’s history is riddled in immorality because our ancestors failed to embody the ideologies beyond the pursuit of happiness.

Yes, this ruling doesn’t explicitly ban abortions — it gives states the right to ban abortions. But, let’s use some context clues here and anticipate what more is to come.

Roe v. Wade “determined a woman's decision to terminate her pregnancy is a ‘liberty’ protected against state interference by the substantive component of the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment,” according to Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, but when did medical procedures become politicized?

At the end of the day, abortion is a medical procedure. The procedure can be done surgically or through increments of medication, according to the Mayo Clinic. The banning of these procedures only stops safe procedures and opens the door to a slew of potential medical problems if not done by experienced medical professionals who specialize in something as intricate as abortion.

How can this justification be applied to other medical procedures? No one bats a moral eye when someone decides whether to proceed with a heart surgery because that procedure is beyond the scope of politics — rightfully so.

We’re entitled to beliefs about how people choose to carry themselves, but that doesn’t mean we’re entitled to put laws in place based on those judgements. Morality is defined as “principles concerning the distinction between right and wrong or good and bad behavior,” but how can a society function if it’s run by people’s perceptions instead of the facts of the matter?

Now, the only thing we as people can do is put our moral feelings aside and realize what’s at stake here.

“Under those laws, a woman will have to bear her rapist’s child or a young girl her father’s — no matter if doing so will destroy her life,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in a joint dissent.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

That’s what the Constitution said in 1787. Where did that woman’s or that daughter’s “unalienable right” go?

And while the Constitution makes no reference to abortions, as the court’s decision said, that isn’t sufficient evidence to allow for bans to ensue. I’m sure the men writing the document that we still hold close to our laws didn’t put their moral principles aside when making decisions.

We cannot let a document from the 1700s remain consistent for all legislative matters in the 21st century. Time moves forward, but this new justification shows how that isn’t the goal. The court has been “reluctant” to recognize rights not mentioned in the Constitution, but look how far we’ve come since that document was written.

The only thing we should be reluctant toward is clouding our judgments with our own personal beliefs. We need to expand our lenses when making decisions that have a ripple effect on so many groups of people.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote “the Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice,” and it’s “neutral,” but how can it be neutral if it never referenced abortion in the first place?

How can abortion be within the scope of the law if it was never a law written by our Founding Fathers who we trust so much?

The first clause in the Bill of Rights reads “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” yet the separation of church and state is nowhere to be found. That separation of church and state goes hand in hand with the separation of moral reasoning and state.

Religious beliefs guide our moral decisions and how we navigate the world, but these beliefs shouldn’t have a chokehold over decisions that affect larger numbers of people.

In a world where everything’s increasingly politicized, we must continue to uphold that separation and take empathetic approaches in our ability to make decisions.

If the Supreme Court can reference decisions from the 1800s as justification for this decision — one that shouldn’t even be in the law’s scope — then let it be known that the pursuit of happiness is lost for so many citizens of this country.

A group of men gathered to write our Constitution at the Philadelphia Convention in May 1787, but little did they know the impact of their words. Little did they know how their personal feelings and biases would impact generations upon generations to come.

I’ve watched the days turn into decades of lost progress through my tiny glowing screen.

We’re tired, but we need to keep the separations to move forward.