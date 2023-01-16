Each week, The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers are in need of help in many aspects of their life, from discovering social activities that don't involve drinking to finding a perfect space to work out.

Dear TDC,

All my friends always want to go out and drink. They keep talking about how crazy they want sylly week to be, but I honestly don’t want to drink. What are other activities I can do without feeling major FOMO?

From,

Retired Partier

Dear Retired Partier,

FOMO is only real once you make it real.

Sylly week doesn't automatically mean going out to big parties or getting wasted every single night.

Smaller parties with other friends in a dorm or at an apartment are great alternatives to the large sylly week celebrations.

Sylly week can mean puzzles and wine with friends — or alone.

It can also mean late-night food runs with friends.

Bottom line: FOMO only gets to you if you give it the thought, so opt for activities with others you enjoy.

From,

Gracie Carella

Dear TDC,

I don’t want to work out at the on-campus gyms this semester. Which off-campus gyms are good?

From,

Brad

Dear Brad,

When it comes to picking a gym, it really comes down to personal preference.

Generally speaking, most gyms are the same to the average gym-goer. The difference between the host of facilities off campus in the downtown area and beyond are nuanced.

Most every gym has the same free weights setup, layout of machines and the seemingly infinite variations of treadmills. The difference comes down to membership prices, how popular they are, cleanliness, the lighting, etc.

What you’re looking for in a gym is highly personal, and I’m not sure anyone is equipped to give an accurate recommendation without knowing what you’re looking for.

The reality is: You might not know what you’re looking for in your dream gym.

I suggest you go find your dream gym. Go on an adventure.

Go take a look at all of the gyms available until you find one that might work. Then go for a lift and see if it’s the one.

But, why settle for the gym some columnist at The Daily Collegian suggests? Your roommate? Or that guy from your English 15 class?

(For the record: I suggest you go to Climb Nittany. It’s a full-blown climbing gym, 10 minutes off campus. It has a full gym setup (free weights, treadmills, yoga mats, etc.)

But, it gives you the opportunity to try the most enjoyable workout: climbing.

Whether you’re afraid of being 5 feet off of the ground or a climbing master, this place is the perfect place to introduce yourself into the sport.

Don’t settle in life. You’re made for the very best — the very best for you. Try out some new gyms, and I promise the experience will be worth it once you’ve found the gym you never knew you needed in your life.

From,

Luke Vargas

Dear TDC,

I’m studying abroad next semester in Florence, and I’m trying to get all my arrangements made kind of last minute. I need advice about phone/service related stuff. What’re my options? What’s the best way to go?

From,

Gabriella

Dear Gabriella,

Phones are the one thing I wish I had done differently when I went abroad.

I urge you to ignore anything telling you to get an international phone plan while you're still in the states.

I got one, and it led to some really frustrating times abroad. It wasn't worth the money at all.

You should definitely get a SIM card when you arrive in Florence.

There are opportunities to do it in the city, and it's relatively cheap. You'll have a different phone number, but just make your friends and family back home download WhatsApp, and communicate with them that way.

With my international plan, I had data, but it didn't work at all.

My phone was basically useless if I wasn't connected to a good Wi-Fi network, which was rare when roaming the streets.

I was traveling a ton, and it could have actually been really dangerous if I had gotten into a situation where I was alone and needed my GPS to find my way home or contact someone.

It also could make it easier to sign up for local things with the local phone number.

The perks of the SIM card outweigh the international plan by a mile. Have fun!

From,

Kit Schroder

If you would like your questions answered, fill out this form for next week’s column.

MORE ADVICE