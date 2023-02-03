For as long as I can remember, I’ve been averse to change. Even the mere thought of it turns my stomach upside down and throws my body into a panic.

I’m a planner. I’ve always been a planner.

I plan nearly everything I do every day — from waking up to the same three alarms, walking the exact same route to campus, making the same rotation of meals for dinner, doing my laundry on Wednesday, making sure all of my homework is done by Thursday and cleaning on Fridays — it’s all planned out.

I even plan when I’m supposed to relax: Fridays after I’m done cleaning.

I’ve always seen my incessant need to plan everything as beneficial. I’m always on time; I’m always prepared, and it’s always served me well.

It’s not a bad thing, I thought.

And to an extent, I agree that planning can be beneficial.

However, planning for me is like a checklist. Once I finish one thing, there’s always something else to do, and if it hasn’t been done yet, I become anxious and restless.

I don’t let myself eat, sleep or relax until everything I need to get done gets done, and that’s when it’s a bad thing.

It’s taken me a long time to realize that this sort of planning isn’t healthy — mostly because I’ve attributed it to a good work ethic and it’s helped me succeed — but it’s finally time I’ve acknowledged it.

Something even harder for me to swallow is that I can’t plan everything.

There, I said it.

I’ve tried figuring out why I feel the need to plan everything in my life, and it comes down to this: If I plan something, I have control over it, and when I have control, nothing can go wrong, and change won’t occur.

If I know exactly what I’m doing, where I’ll be doing it and how long I’ll be doing it for, I can prepare myself.

Unfortunately for me, this isn’t how life works.

Even if I plan something out, there’s always going to be something that isn’t in my control — and that’s OK.

For 21 years, I’ve been fighting change, and for 21 years, change has won.

If you’re like me and even the smallest bit of change freaks you out, it’s OK.

It’s scary, I know.

But, I can’t keep living a life where planning controls everything I do (It’s exhausting.) and neither should you.

Despite going against everything I’ve ingrained into my brain up until now, I’m working to accept change, maybe even embrace it at times.

I’ve come to terms with the idea that whatever initially scared me about change doesn’t seem to be so bad after all.