“Kung Fu Panda” is the story of Po, a panda working in his dad’s noodle shop who dreams of being a kung fu legend.

One day, word spreads around the valley that Master Oogway is preparing to appoint the Dragon Warrior, the ultimate fighter who will be given the Dragon Scroll, unlocking its secret. Everyone in the valley, including Po, rushes to the ceremony to witness the selection.

Po — who is far from physically fit — can’t make it up the stairs before the ceremony doors shut. But nothing was going to deter Po, the die hard kung fu fan, from witnessing this moment.

After many failed attempts, he straps rockets to a chair and blasts over the walls, landing in the center of the ceremony just as Master Oogway is appointing the Dragon Warrior. Oogway, eyes closed, isn’t aware of Po’s presence and points in his direction. All of a sudden, Po finds himself as the Dragon Warrior.

Long story short, under the training of Master Shifu, Po rises to the challenge. He becomes the Dragon Warrior, fending off Tai Lung — a tiger hellbent on being the Dragon Warrior himself.

The path wasn’t always clear. At times, Po faced difficulties and had doubts. He couldn’t get out of his own head as he was constantly overthinking.

Po was caught in the spiral, not able to reconcile his past with what he hoped for his future. Po was haunted by the times he had let others down, by what he had always been – a fat panda.

Po cycled through every reason why he couldn’t be the Dragon Warrior. To this point, nothing in his life had indicated he was capable of such things.

After a conversation with Master Oogway, Po shifted his perspective.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift,” Oogway told Po. “That's why they call it the present.”

Dwelling on the past wasn’t going to help Po. Neither was worrying about the future. He had to live in the present, moment to moment. Anything else was wasted time.

Put simply, overthinking is a draining combination of worries and wants.

It could be something small, like worrying about an awkward interaction we had at a party. Or it could be something much bigger, like hoping for that dream job.

Overthinking often leads us to think about something in a polarizing way. Every little thing that happens is assigned meaning. We turn everything into a sign about why something is or isn’t. We’re either dreaming of being the Dragon Warrior or feeling shame because we aren’t.

The spiral knocks us out of the present, turning us into someone we don’t recognize. It grabs hold, traps us and grows stronger with each racing thought.

It’s not fun and can even be scary. We want to let go and move on with our day, but we can’t. Our brain is stuck, but at the same time, it’s moving 100 miles per hour.

Our mind plays tricks, steering us in all of the wrong directions. Everything we do just makes it worse. Bottling the thoughts up is overwhelming, and talking about them makes us seem crazy or annoying.

We’ll get shown a way out only for the door to close at the last minute, seemingly making it worse.

We have to come back to the present.

That awkward interaction at a party can ruin the night if you let it. But we didn’t go to that party to dwell on a brief conversation. We went to have fun.

We can spend time thinking about the job we’ve always wanted and constantly remind ourselves that we don’t have it. Or we can forget about the big picture, live in the moment and find joy in the process of working toward something.

Every struggle doesn’t need to be a spiral. Nothing does.

Throughout a day, there will be plenty that runs the risk of upsetting us. If we stop and get hung up on every little thing, we’re going to waste a lot of valuable time.

All of the best mental health advice I’ve ever received has to do with taking things as they come. I’ve learned I can’t let myself become consumed with a past failure or a desired result.

It’s that mindset that leads to overthinking. That’s how we get pulled away from who we really are. The road becomes blurry, and we begin to lose all sense of rationality, and we do things we later regret.

Master Oogway tells us we must allow the mind to settle. Spirals grow stronger if we try to fight them or find a shortcut out of them, two things our overthinking mind will suggest.

If we just take a second, breathe and recognize what is happening, we can bring ourselves back into the present — back into who we really are. A path emerges, and we can begin a process to get where we want to go.

I’ve had times in my life where I spent hours going in circles instead of just living. The day will end, and I’ll realize how much more fun I would have had if I just let go and lived.

My brain will tell me the world is ending only for everything to be just fine.

Every moment caught up in a spiral is a moment that we aren’t spending in the real world. It’s a moment we’re not spending with the people we care about or working for something we’ve always wanted.

Po let go of his past and forgot about his dreams. He began living in the moment, taking it day by day. As he embraced the process, he bettered himself. He became the Dragon Warrior.

There’s a difference between thinking and living, and every moment spent thinking is a moment not spent living.

Get out of your head and go live a life.