Welcome back, fools.

For today’s unpacking session, I will overanalyze a five-second interaction — one of my true skills.

I was waiting to hop on an elevator.

Elevators are the funniest contraptions to me. Several people are stuffed into a box as a wire lifts them to a higher level just so they don’t need to take the stairs.

While people are awkwardly standing in this rectangular box, they look at their feet, at the wall, at their phone — despite having no service.

Elevators are just boxes of irony and embarrassment.

The doors finally opened, and I saw several boys standing — not touching, though, as to protect their fragile masculinities.

I looked at them; they looked at me, and I smiled.

“That’s OK,” I laughed. “I can wait. No worries.”

The doors shut, and that’s when the fun begins.

“Man, good thing. If she hopped on here, we’d drop straight to the basement door,” one of the imbeciles said. They all laughed.

My initial thoughts sounded something like this:

You’re just jealous I can bench your squat PR. Don’t act like I couldn’t hear that. Square up, c’mon, let’s go. You scared, huh? Say it again. I dare you. Woof woof, b----.

Full transparency: That’s a lie. I was pretty upset.

I hit the up button and hopped on another elevator. I had a nice chat with a girl about her green crocheted top she got at a boutique back in her New Jersey hometown.

It was so easy — being nice, that is.

I went into my apartment and cried, bawled in all fairness. It was a much needed cry, but even once I finished, I couldn’t help but still feel a pain stemming from every insecurity I’ve ever had.

It’s not the fact that my body was commented on — frankly, my current fitness goal is to be able to crush a watermelon between my legs, not to be the smallest version of myself.

The thing that bothered me was the overwhelming feeling that spreading kindness wasn’t a lesson that reached everyone.

Call me sensitive; call me a whiner; call me soft or whatever name you’d like, but being kind is a dying trait.

When I drive through any city, people beep out of anger. People throw up middle fingers, swear, fight, argue, snarl and yell.

What if the person behind the wheel just had the worst day of their entire life? What if someone beeping at them was their last straw?

I’m not saying people shouldn’t be allowed to let out their anger and rage. I just don’t think it’s necessary to take it out on others. Respectfully, grow up.

Everyone preaches that the smallest acts of kindness can have the largest impact, but no one actually acts on it.

People fear being kind because it makes them seem vulnerable and weak. Everyone’s so concerned and looking out for themselves, they rarely turn to see the beauty in others.

It’s disturbing, but I get it. Sharing a smile or a little small talk with a stranger can be intimidating because you’re giving your tough side a rest.

But sometimes, showing your human side to a stranger for just one second can help them realize they aren’t alone.

So the next time you’re on an elevator, flash your pearly whites, keep your head up and don’t forget — the doors aren’t soundproof.