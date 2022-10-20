We all have this one thing we’ve always wanted to do. It’s been sitting on our collective bucket lists, gathering dust because of fear.

For me, that was comedy.

I did stand-up comedy for the first time with my friend back in high school.

Beyond the general idea of stand up, I was unaware of all of its cultural importance and intricacies. I wasn't interested in it and never thought it would be an important part of my life.

Without putting any pressure on it, my friend and I performed in front of our school for what felt like a short five minutes.

Since that day, something has shifted.

I enjoyed it so much because it felt so natural. I've never been good at sports, math or any other areas many of my friends stood out in.

But I always knew I gravitated toward performing in some way. I had a tendency to entertain people, even if it was by just telling them about my miseries — I was a good storyteller.

From the indescribable nervousness to the instant comfort I felt on stage, I realized I had so much to say and not enough time to do it.

After that short and accidentally meaningful experience, I promised myself I would try it again.

I would make stand-up comedy a part of my life beyond just watching Netflix specials.

However, I can't even count the amount of times I got discouraged despite being so close to doing it again, attempting to keep my promise alive.

“Fernanda, you're not good enough, don’t even bother.”

At a certain point, that idea was even more prevalent in my head than the dream itself.

There are countless times I would watch a snippet of a comedian's set on Instagram, and I would think to myself: “I can definitely do that.”

I never acted on it, but I continued creating scenarios and imaginary sets that would only live in my head.

The fear of not being good enough is one of those obstacles we are all destined to feel at least once. From painting to parasailing, we all have a hidden desire we daydream about way too often.

And that's how it stays — a dream.

Why not take a risk every once in a while and prove yourself wrong? There's nothing to lose but fear. Even if you flop, at least you’re not left wondering.

That was the thought that finally let me write my name down on the board last Tuesday night for open mic. Countless Tuesdays I had been in that exact same room watching others scratch stand-up comedy off of their bucket list.

Though I was inspired by them, my eyes were constantly glued to the board, wishing but failing to chalk up my name.

I was tired of waiting — tired of thinking up funny bits and performing in front of my showerhead instead of an audience.

I was out of excuses. I couldn't even trick myself into thinking I couldn’t go on stage that Tuesday night.

After waiting for years, I was suddenly waiting for my turn to tell some jokes.

The intense feeling of nervousness was instantly doused by a wave of relief after my set concluded.

It was relief. It was pride, and more importantly — it was satisfaction.

I felt lighter and more at ease, not only because I had done something I wanted to do for so long, but because I didn’t let fear win after so many years.