After nearly three and a half months of being in Ireland, it’s finally time for me to write my final column abroad.

December of last year was an interesting time for me. I had just gotten home from Penn State, and I wasn’t sure if it was the place for me. I needed a change of scenery; I really wanted to try something new.

Studying abroad was something I always thought about doing, and this seemed like the right time to do it

It was a great choice.

Choosing to come to Ireland was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ve met so many new people I would’ve never met before and have had numerous experiences that have changed me dramatically.

I study political science, and one of my poli sci professors from last semester told us the best way to learn about other cultures is through traveling — I fully agree with this. I have learned so much about Irish culture, politics and history, more so from the people I’ve met than the classes I’ve taken.

There’s nothing more valuable than meeting people from cultures opposite of you.

I’ve met Irish, Hungarian, French, English, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German, Russian, Polish, Japanese and Chinese people during my time in Ireland — I’ve even met people from Ohio.

My friends from this semester, especially my housemates, have had a profound impact on me. I think living with people from different countries has taught me they’re not too different from me.

I was afraid there would be too much of a cultural divide between us, but there wasn’t one. We all got along really well and had some great times together.

Obviously living in another country will impact you, but I wouldn’t have had this great of an experience without the friends I’ve had here.

I’ve seen a lot during my time here, but I think my most enjoyable moments have been the little things. Sure, there are beautiful areas to hike and monuments to visit, but the best parts for me have been either going to pubs with my friends, taking walks by the River Shannon or just hanging out.

It’s the people that make these experiences special. It doesn’t matter where you’re studying. Whether it’s Ireland or any other country, it’s the people, and I’m very lucky to have been around the people I was around this semester.

I wouldn’t have changed a thing about how I spent this semester. I’ve had a great time with some great people. As the Irish would say, “It’s been great craic.” Craic (pronounced like “crack”) is Irish for fun, and I most definitely would say that sums up my semester.

If you get the opportunity to study abroad, do it — it will have a lasting impact on you. It definitely did for me.