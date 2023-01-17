I’m a disco ball, and so are you!

I’m also a 20-year-old college girl who happens to hate most things about herself.

I hate that I still hesitate to tell left from right, cry when people sing happy birthday to me, forget to look before crossing the street and when I’m not able to sit through a whole movie.

But, there are things I like about myself.

I love that change is something that excites me, that I can recite the alphabet backwards, my ability to find a piece of home in everything and the fact I’m indeed a tree-hugger.

However, there are things I definitely need to work on.

Counting back from 10 before losing my cool, reducing my amount of procrastination and organizing every aspect of my life are all on that list — underlined and in bright-red font.

Like a disco ball, we are all made up of smaller pieces that make up the dazzling, shiny and unique disco ball that hangs from the ceiling of our favorite club.

Now, perspective plays a big part of this whole disco ball thing.

Nobody in the club sees the disco ball from the exact same angle. Nobody in the club catches all of the same reflections and sparkles as the person next to them.

And I think that’s really beautiful.

We all have pieces of ourselves that shine brighter than others, and we definitely have pieces of ourselves we wish weren’t present in our character.

We all think people are constantly looking at us, scanning us and judging us from our toes to our hairline.

But, the truth is — nobody really is.

I’ve learned that people who do scan you are most likely admiring the pieces of you that you least expected.

I had a chemistry lab last semester where my partner was the complete opposite of me. He was quiet, kept to himself and presented as being “very judgemental.”

To my surprise, the one time I asked him why he always gave me a judgy look, he responded with:

“I just think you see and process things in a way that is really cool, and sometimes it takes me a little to process what you’re throwing at me. But it’s changed the way I think, and I really am for it.”

I then finished the lab, went to the bathroom in Osmond Lab and bawled my eyes out.

My brain is a piece of my disco ball I am the most proud of — but also most insecure of. The way I process and see the world is odd to most, and sometimes it makes me feel like a loner.

Hearing that someone thought this piece of me shined the brightest felt like a hug from my mother.

The world is full of disco balls. All of our pieces make us, us.

Without one piece, we are incomplete. If we try to force a change in the shape of one piece, all of our other pieces will look wonky.

Accepting yourself for who you are is one of the hardest things to do in life. But knowing there are people who admire you for the pieces you may feel ashamed of is one of the many small things I live for.

I encourage you to investigate the pieces that make your disco ball and to explore the pieces of others.

Now go on, shine in, and let’s get this disco party started.