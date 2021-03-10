We live in an almost fully digitized world in 2021, especially considering the implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The newfound accessibility and anonymity of social media has enabled many college-aged students to communicate and seek responses for the state of their personal mental health.

However, with a global push toward the online romanticization of anxiety, depression, eating disorders and suicide, it has been hard to discern whether adolescents are sharing a mere cry for attention from their peers or a serious call for help.

The phrases “I feel depressed,” “I feel anxious” and “I’m gonna kill myself (kms)” have become sick rites of teenage passage — trendy badges of honor to display with pride. When I reflect on my personal battles with anxiety, panic attacks and my subsequent search for help, the experiences were not glamorous.

A surface-level example of this is Jeremy Zucker’s song “all the kids are depressed.” Even though the tune came out in 2018, it still holds a spot in his Top 5 on Spotify, indicating that Zucker’s quickly growing fanbase covets the deeper meaning.

“How long have you been smiling?” Zucker wrote in the opening line of the song. “It seems like it’s been too long.”

Though it can be presumed Zucker admirably uses music as an outlet to siphon off plaguing thoughts, after close analysis of these and other lyrics, it’s clear he perpetuates the dehumanization of the word “depression.” As a prominent figure in pop culture, this influences young people to believe depression is normal.

It’s OK to struggle with your mental health, but illnesses lack normalcy when they are a matter of more grave concern. According to Mayo Clinic, “experiencing anxiety is a normal part of life,” but when symptoms begin to interfere with daily activities is when one should consider seeking treatment.

At this time, it’s important to pause and acknowledge one fact — I firmly believe everyone’s mental health struggles matter, whether they are big or small. It is also important to concede that discussing them online may be the only outlet for some, which is perfectly fine.

But it becomes an issue when words like “depression” and “anxiety,” or even “suicide” are thrown around in casual conversation as commonplaces with no weight.

These terms need to be spoken more reverently and used less often. What could mean the difference between life and death for some shouldn’t be reduced to a joke by others trying to fit in.

By dramatizing somewhat average experiences, those who are actually having similar thoughts are less inclined to seek treatment because the words carry less influence. They’re left feeling invalidated, unwarranted and — frankly — ashamed.

Another example of the escalated unimportance of trigger words can be found on the ever popular app TikTok.

Throughout quarantine in summer 2020, one of the main TikTok trends was hiding in your room or “depression cave” all day. Users made videos to the song “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, donning large blankets as capes while running to retrieve food.

Users were able to come together and have a laugh at the shared experience of turning bedrooms into “depression caves,” but in the process, depression was normalized as a common experience.

What happens when mental illnesses become more than just a joke?

According to the North Carolina Medical Journal, exposure to suicide and self-injury content online can increase the likeliness of an inclination toward those thoughts.

“In a recent study of over 400 youth who were psychiatrically hospitalized due to risk of harm to self or others, a small but meaningful proportion of youth reported viewing online content that promoted suicide (14.8%) or self-injury (16.6%) during the two weeks prior to their admission,” NCMJ said in an article titled “The Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health.”

It’s hard to articulate the truthfulness of posts and comments made about mental health online and in person. Which are posted only to draw sympathy or clout? This blurry line further exacerbates the already-present stigma surrounding those seeking needed treatment.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the already great need for mental health treatment in the United States skyrocketed.

In an American Psychological Association poll published in November 2020, most of the 1,800 psychologists surveyed reported a 74% increase in patients seeking treatment for anxiety disorders and a 60% increase in patients seeking treatment for depressive disorders compared to before the start of the pandemic.

“Mental health matters” is a phrase I see reposted almost daily on social media platforms — but does it really?

The increased online romanticization of mental illnesses prior to and throughout the coronavirus pandemic undermines the honest struggles and credibility of those trying to understand their own minds.

Former stigmas of having a mental illness and seeking help have transitioned to a stigma around outwardly expressing happiness and success. There is now a feeling of guilt surrounding people who aren't able to show any evidence of hardship.

I should not have to become a martyr on social media for my personal struggles to gain validity, and I should not only be able to fit in by conceding that I’ve felt anxious or sad. We need to encourage those who are struggling with mental illness and stop stealing the merit of words that carry so much meaning.