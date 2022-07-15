Editor’s Note: So long, sucker.

I have big news for my millions of fans around the world. For the next five weeks, I’m going to visit Germany.

Why am I going to Germany? Simple.

The country has complicated extradition treaties, so it should take a few years for me to go to trial. By that time, the statute of limitations will have passed, and I’ll be in the clear.

Also I’m studying abroad in Germany. I’ve studied many a broad in this nation, but I’m taking my game international.

And I’m supposed to be taking classes and working on research while I’m there, but we’ll see how it plays out.

I’ve never been to Germany, but I’m blonde, and I’ve eaten a bratwurst before, so I’m practically a native. So I’m very excited about getting the opportunity to visit and experience such a cool place.

But there are still a few things I have to do before venturing to Deutschland.

1. Buy plane tickets

Word on the street is that an international plane flight in the height of tourist season is a lot cheaper a few days before the trip. So if anybody knows any cheap tickets, send me a link.

2. Enroll in classes

I still haven’t enrolled in any classes at the university I’m going to be “studying” at. So that’s on my list.

3. Get my passport

Apparently you need a passport to travel to foreign nations.

This is the first I’m hearing about it. So I guess I need to get one of those, which seems like it should be an easy process.

4. Get off of the “No-Fly List”

A few well-placed bribes should take care of this problem.

5. Subscribe to The Daily Collegian