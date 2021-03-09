On Feb. 17, I found out Mount Nittany Medical Center created a waitlist for those eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and signed up.

Two weeks later, I received a cryptic text message: “Hello Lindsey, are you still interested in a COVID vaccine appointment at Mount Nittany Health?”

I immediately responded “Yes!” before thinking the computer system would be confused by my use of an exclamation point — of course following up with “Yes” to ensure Mount Nittany knew I was still interested.

A couple of hours passed, and I received a text confirmation for my vaccine appointment at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, March 8. I received an email instructing me to visit Mount Nittany’s coronavirus vaccine information page, which told me to print out a form and be ready with proof of residence or employment in Pennsylvania.

I woke up at 8:15 Monday morning to make sure I got there early. I drove the 10 minutes to Mount Nittany, having no clue what to expect from the experience or which vaccine I would receive.

I took the right turn off of Park Avenue and followed the many arrows pointing to the coronavirus vaccine clinic in the back of the hospital.

I parked in the designated lot at 8:30 a.m. with butterflies in my stomach and waited a few minutes before going inside.

There was a security guard outside the door, standing right next to another arrow pointing me in the right direction.

I walked in the door and was immediately greeted by a friendly face. She handed me a flyer telling me what to do if I happened to have any severe reaction to the vaccine, along with an envelope for donations to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. I also got a pen that says “I did it! COVID-19 Vaccine.”

After, I was instructed to check in, and there was a row of about six nurses collecting coronavirus vaccine agreements and handing out appointment reminders for a second dose.

Every nurse was also checking for photo IDs for proof of residence in Pennsylvania — except for some reason, I was never asked to show my ID.

I walked into the Galen & Nancy Dreibelbis Auditorium where there were six vaccination stations set up. There was another friendly face at the door to greet me and direct me to an open station. The nurses at each station had several vaccines ready to go, while there were two other nurses preparing the shots at the front of the auditorium.

I went to station five where the nurse administering my vaccine asked me to take off my coat and have a seat. She asked me if I’ve had any reactions to vaccines before — I said no. She asked me which arm I’d like my shot in — I said left.

When I sat down, I saw my vaccination record card waiting for me and, for some reason, I was ecstatic to see it said “Moderna” on it. I really wanted the Moderna vaccine — maybe because my friend is working there on a co-op this semester (I sent her a thank you even though she’s 21 years old and nowhere near making vaccines).

The syringe was tinier than I thought it would be — I don’t know why I was expecting a giant needle, bigger and scarier than any other vaccine I’d gotten before.

The nurse came around next to me and wiped off my arm with an alcohol wipe. She gave me the shot, told me I’d feel a little pinch, then a little burn.

Shots aren’t anything new to me — I have type 1 diabetes — and this one honestly hurt less than the last vaccine I got.

I exchanged a few words with my nurse basically to the effect of “that’s it?” before she told me to go wait in the post-vaccination waiting area on the other side of the auditorium.

I sat in the waiting area, taking in my surroundings — I was the only person without gray hair in the room.

I waited my 15 minutes to make sure I didn’t have any bad reactions and texted my mom, dad and sister. I grabbed my papers to leave, and a nurse went right after me to disinfect the seat I was sitting at.

As I was walking out, I realized I dropped my appointment reminder card, and the nurse who cleaned my seat was right there to hand it to me.

I said thank you to as many people I saw as I walked out of the hospital.

I was truly astonished by how easy and smooth this process was — I was in and out before the clock struck 9 a.m.

There is so much anticipation about getting the coronavirus vaccine that I expected it to be some huge ordeal, but the employees at Mount Nittany have this down to an exact science. Everyone was so kind and welcoming — even in the brief interactions I had with them.

My experience getting vaccinated at Mount Nittany was flawless. I am so grateful to the health care workers standing in there all day vaccinating hundreds of people, and their kindness and selflessness can never be recognized too much.

I’ll say it once again, thank you Mount Nittany — I will see you in a month for my second dose.