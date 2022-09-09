Have you ever driven back home from the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day or the Fourth of July? If not, it’s the perfect time to break out the first two “The Godfather” movies because you won’t move for a while.

Now walking obviously operates a little differently from driving, but walking around University Park during a class switch is one of the worst experiences, especially if you’re a fast walker like I am.

It’s like trying to herd cattle. No one stays in their lane, everyone’s drifting like they just got back from Champs, and half of the people are looking straight down at their phones.

For whatever reason, people have to stop short and instantly change direction instead of making a smooth turn.

I am that guy who is swerving around you on campus because I can’t handle all of the head-in-the-clouds students who are allowed to roam free. It’s almost as if these people have nowhere to go. Are there classes or meetings or trains you have to catch?

Never fear, though, because I have once again come to save the day with a solution that is sure to work and will only make a minor impact on Penn State’s infrastructure.

If you have ever seen “Futurama” you know that in the show, New York has a series of intricate tubes that are like electric wires that take people wherever they need to go.

That would be ideal at Penn State because it would relieve foot traffic, but not everyone would use the tubes.

The people who use electric scooters, joggers and the ROTC students wouldn’t use the tubes, as they already feel they are better and wouldn’t stoop to the commoners’ level.

There’s no way this wouldn’t work. You could take the tube from Thomas Building to Forum with no stress.

Or you could go from the Intramural Building to Rec Hall — just for fun.

The tubes would also create jobs, and other universities would follow.

Now, everyone might think this would be an eyesore, but it’s not, because the tubes will be underground. I figure they could use the tunnels under campus to get things started.

I’ll be gone by the time any of this happens, but this isn’t for me.

This is for the future Penn Staters who can’t express themselves by walking with a swift pace.

This is for the little people who are 5-foot-2 and under, who I’m constantly seeing get trampled on campus.

Most of all, though, this is for the lazy student. We work hard enough already, and we should see our tuition money go somewhere — and it’s not going to the purchasing of two-ply toilet paper on campus.

I’ve barked up that tree already — and I’m pretty sure they downgraded the toilet paper since then.