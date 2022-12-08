Even if you’re not involved in THON, you probably know how significant THON is to the Penn State community.

There are so many folks who work tirelessly year round to make sure the event’s 46 hours go off without a hitch. But out of the around-16,500 students who volunteer for THON, there is one role that holds a special place in my heart — the THON logo designer.

Being a graphic design major, I had the privilege to participate in the logo competition for “Spark Endless Light,” the theme for THON 2022. And while my design wasn’t picked as the final logo, I have a great deal of respect for the long-standing tradition of the THON logo design process.

For at least the last 25 years, there has been a partnership between THON’s merchandise committee and Penn State’s department of graphic design to create a unique logo to represent the dance marathon each year.

As a bit of background, let me explain the course structure of Penn State’s graphic design program.

Students interested in majoring in graphic design are accepted to Penn State as a pre-major, remaining under that status until they pass a portfolio review after their first year. During this two-semester period, student designers learn the foundations of design by developing visual thinking and hand-crafting skills. In subsequent years, we focus on applying these principles to create conceptually driven design for a variety of digital and physical mediums.

One of the reasons the THON logo project is so special to me is because it’s the first of a few client-facing projects in our curriculum. Learning to work with clients is an integral part of design education. I placed a lot of value in this project, being able to research and ideate to solve a real design problem.

Not only that, but the project is held in high regard among graphic design students because of the legacy of past designers who have created winning logos in years past. Students strive to join the ranks of an elite group of program alumni by creating the strongest composition of their peers.

Last year, while I was a little disappointed when my design wasn’t chosen, I was proud of my classmate and was motivated to work harder to improve my designs going forward.

Fast forward to this year, Penn State THON just hosted its annual Family Carnival, where student organizations and Four Diamonds connect by participating in several activities throughout the day. At the closing of the event, THON 2023’s “Foster the Magic” logo was revealed, designed by THON 2023 Graphic Design Captain Kyle O'Keefe.

I was again disappointed, but for different reasons.

The tradition had been broken.

While I want to make it clear that I have no ill will toward O’Keefe or any of the other THON captains that may have played a part in this decision, I want to acknowledge the value of this tradition to its original members.

For so long, creating the THON logo had been a tried and true tradition within the department of graphic design. The five weeks of extensive research and ideation, late nights and rigorous critiques solidify a bond between graphic design cohorts. It’s a right of passage, if you will.

Introducing more designers to the mix, no matter who they might be, changes the dynamic of the tradition. My cohort was able to build each other up, all working collaboratively to visually represent such an important cause.

However, when the next class tried to follow in our footsteps, they weren’t able to. They entered a design competition without a winner. They put in countless hours to no avail.

Their work was inherently devalued. When I started the project, I jumped at the opportunity to construct an impactful design for the Penn State community. I can’t imagine I would have the same excitement to spend five weeks designing and critiquing logos that may or may not be selected.

In researching for this article, I reached out to THON for a comment regarding the decision not to use a logo submitted from the department of graphic design this year. Maddie Fisher, a representative from THON Media Relations, acknowledged the deviation from the traditional process for selecting a logo.

“THON intends to continue our partnership with the Penn State graphic design department and looks forward to strengthening our relationship in the coming years,” Fisher said via email.

However, I implore THON to consider the negative implications on the Penn State design community when making further decisions to change the logo design process.

Strengthening our relationship starts with valuing the tradition behind our partnership and the community of designers behind their historic logos.