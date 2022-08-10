I’m not going to lie — I have struggled writing this for some time now.

I always hate talking about myself, but this needs to be said for future candidates — like me in late February of this year.

Coming to State College after two years at Penn State Harrisburg, I had no idea what to expect coming to my true dream school last fall.

I was hoping for a fresh start after two years that saw many great times but also many hospital visits due to stress, as well as getting put on anxiety pills that made me feel more pain than good and changing my major four times.

With a mind that goes 1,000 miles per hour about the future and other personal things I could ramble on for forever, I wish I was a better person in not trying to push others away during a tumultuous time.

I was doing well in school, but I wasn’t well mentally, and I didn’t rely on the great friends and family I had to get me through.

But, I made it through and was hoping I would finally find a sense of direction in my life in Happy Valley. However, many questions echoed in my head, like what new friends I would make or if joining a student-run newspaper would get me back into writing.

I had already been writing for a start-up outlet called Backseat Coach, but I was ready to cover Penn State Athletics, which had been a dream of mine since middle school.

Anyway, I could go on about my fall semester for some time, but to put it simply — it kicked my butt.

I tried fitting in too much instead of focusing on my main goals. I got involved in other smaller writing outlets instead of The Daily Collegian but unfortunately wasn’t as locked in as I should’ve been.

In the midst of almost failing two classes, I mentally was in a rough head space, and it almost caused me to make the irrational decision of dropping out of college.

It wasn’t the first time I thought about dropping out, as I strongly considered during the spring semester of freshman year.

Those same negative thoughts crept back into my mind. I was wondering when I was ever going to find who I was. I had no confidence in the direction considering I was halfway through my junior year, and I might change my major for the fifth time.

I don’t know how I survived through it, but I’m thankful I did. Or else, this column wouldn’t exist — for better or worse.

Going into my spring semester, I knew I had to put myself in a good position to actually progress in the field of journalism. So, I did what I should’ve done and applied for the Collegian.

I still remember being nervous as to whether I was going to get in. I kept thinking of what the next step would be if it didn’t work out.

In the end, though, I got in, and I knew I couldn’t slack off at any point. Even with getting assigned to men’s volleyball — a sport I’ve loved to play but not watch — it was time to work.

Before officially getting into men’s volleyball coverage though, I got the chance to write my first feature about David McGreal, the Penn State Altoona men’s basketball coach.

After weeks of interviewing and doing in-depth research for my first article at the Collegian, I can confidently say it was the most fun I had writing a story yet. As a former athlete, hearing coaches and players talk about their stories was awesome to hear.

The best part about that story, though, was seeing how positively received it was. I still remember McGreal texting me about loving the story and quote-tweeting the story. There were many likes and retweets that gave me the confidence I needed starting out.

From there, I felt like my writing kept getting better from article to article. Covering men’s volleyball was as much fun as I thought it was going to be. I hate that it doesn’t get as much media coverage that it should get because it’s super fun to watch, and the team is really good.

I want to shout out Milena, Michael and Grant for being a great crew to work with. I hope to see you three next year killing it with the men’s volleyball coverage.

Writing for the Collegian made me become more ambitious.

Some stories like the Toby Ezeonu feature, the Penn State Altoona golf feature, the 2009 men’s basketball feature and the Camryn Wynter Q&A were stories I couldn’t have even imagined just a year ago. I felt myself finally realizing my childhood goals when I would research every little detail about sports.

For having to deal with my ambition, I want to shout out the great editors I got to work with through the six full months I was a part of the sports staff: Luke, Seth and Andrew. All three are incredible writers and expected the same effort from everyone in their writing.

More importantly, though, they were always willing to work with others if something came up or propose different story ideas. That type of passion is what makes the sports staff elite and clearly why every writer is amazing at what they do. I know the newest editor, Joel, will be just as great.

The same can be said about all of the staffs. It’s a great atmosphere filled with top-of-the-line journalists who will work with you to become great. For a new journalist, getting advice on how to improve your writing is crucial.

The main message I want to imply for future candidates or parents who need to give advice to the candidate is to not slack off.

Looking back on my first two years, there were times when I worried too much about partying and making new friends than long-term goals. Finding a balance between the two is the best advice I can give to any new student.

Don’t push away those who are close to you. Last fall saw me repeat the same thing I did during my freshman year — not talking to anyone about what was wrong and trying to fix the problem myself. There are many people you can count on if you allow them in.

For those who have the ambition of becoming a journalist, make sure to steer them down the path and encourage them to follow it. People will say that journalism is declining and you won’t make much money coming out, but the same can be said for other fields.

The experience is only as good as you make it.

Once you encourage them, tell them about the Collegian. Along with the proven great content everyone makes, it’s a friendly atmosphere where you’ll make friends who will hopefully last a lifetime. It’ll open up a lot of opportunities outside of the Collegian and make you ambitious to do even more.

For me, I wish I could’ve gotten the chance to know more of the great people. That goes back to past issues that I wish could be resolved, but shout out to everyone I got the chance to know in a short time. Them, along with everyone else I sadly couldn’t meet, are great people, and I hope a future candidate can make those lifelong friendships.

I can’t wait to start my internship for Penn State Athletics and chase my dream of working for an NFL or NBA team, but I’ll never forget my experience at the Collegian.

Thanks to the right support. It has made me realize I can be a great journalist, and for that, I leave a better man.

I wish everyone in the Collegian and whoever joins in the future the best of luck going forward.

I wish I could say in person how much the experience saved me, but this column will have to do. I hope this reaches the right audience — as I hope I’m a cautionary tale of what not to be in college.