There’s nothing worse than tossing and turning at 4 a.m.

After a long stressful day, the last thing anyone wants to do is to lie awake for hours only to marinate in anxiety for the coming morning.

It’s something everyone has faced, and it’s one of the more terrible inconveniences the human race will battle for centuries to come.

But sleeplessness and restlessness — especially when sleep is needed most — is a problem plaguing apartments and dorms across State College.

Every Penn State residence hall sells melatonin like it distributes Sour Patch Kids or school supplies.

College students struggling with sleep isn’t new by any means. Whether it’s staying up too late or not waking up on time, less-than-ideal sleep is a staple of the experience.

However, the current dilemma surrounding sleep is getting the cycle started. If the glut of melatonin on college campuses tells us anything — we’re struggling to fall asleep.

Sleep used to be one of my greatest struggles.

I used to roll sleeplessly between hundreds of dollars worth of bedding, unable to catch some Z’s in my Beaver Hall dorm room.

Solving the enigma of falling asleep became my obsession, and after excessive Google searches, I developed a master sleep plan.

Around 11 p.m., I'd throw my running shoes on and jog around campus for a few miles. Then I’d take a cold shower, turn my LED lights to red, wear my blue light glasses and read until I got bored.

Despite my detailed master sleep plan, I’d find myself lying awake in the dark, staring at the ceiling for what seemed like an eternity.

No matter how hard I worked throughout the day or how little sleep I got the night before, something always kept me up.

The sleep enigma was certainly not a question of comfort because my bedding is excellent (thanks, Mom). In fact, there’s likely never been a time in the history of sleep that bedding has been as comfortable as it is today.

Sleeplessness isn’t a question of comfort.

Last summer, I worked at a camp in the Appalachian Mountains and either camped out under the stars or lived in an open-air cabin.

My cabin was the most basic of living situations that kept most of the bugs out at night and its inhabitants dry in a storm. I was just four wire screen windows and a thin wooden door away from full-on camping every night.

The bed situation was dismal. We were sleeping in creaky metal bunk beds on thin mattress pads that were older than most people who worked there.

The cabins rested in the middle of the woods, isolated like a small village hidden in the hills, and there was a constant reminder you were sleeping outside.

There was a stream that gurgled and bubbled 24/7, and as soon as the sun set, a chorus of a thousand frogs croaked until sunrise the next morning.

And then on especially unlucky nights, a whip-poor-will would sing between the cabins, or a pack of hunting dogs ranging through the mountains might howl and cry out while you’re trying to get some much needed sleep.

The noise was deafening.

In the day, the temperatures in the mountains could rise up to the 80s before crashing down to the 40s — sometimes the 30s — at night.

But somehow, I got some of the best sleep I’ve ever had in the woods.

All of those factors should have added up to the most outrageously uncomfortable sleeping situations I’ve ever experienced, but since last summer, I realized I can fall asleep right away. After spending years of rolling around trying to flip the switch into sleep, I suddenly could close my eyes and drift into rest.

After reflecting on my summer experience, the answer to my puzzle of sleep, at least for myself, was twofold: I learned to be too tired to worry and too uncomfortable to care.

Every day, I worked myself into the ground in maybe the best way possible.

Whether I was taking kids on multiday rock climbing trips or running up and down the mountain playing capture the flag, I was physically exhausted at the end of each work day.

School and my day job can exhaust my mind, but there’s nothing about sitting at a desk or on a laptop that can imitate the physical work that substantiates a full day.

Even going for a jog late at night couldn’t simulate the same feeling of having lived a full day of action. As a 20-year-old kid, it’s only natural my body should keep me up at night with energy bouncing about my veins, hoping to be burned up in pursuit of adventure.

In the smallest ways, I’ve tried to incorporate this into my day-to-day life on campus. Whether it’s taking a brief — often obnoxious — run down the hall of the Willard Building, striding up a set of stairs or covertly doing pushups in a corner, whenever I can be active — I’m active.

The second part of my sleep equation is “being too uncomfortable to care.”

Although the phrase comes off harsh and immediately undesirable, there's a wild truth to this and just as much in the inverse of the statement: “being too comfortable to care.”

In an age when there’s no end to the amenities of comfort available to us (colder air conditioning, softer sheets, more pillows, etc.), it’s easy to start equating great sleep with great comfort.

But sleep and rest are states that require little comfort.

Between my four walls, four screen windows, pathetic excuse for a door and a roof, I found the greatest sleep I’ve ever known by remaining in the moment and forgetting about the things making me uncomfortable.

Thoughts surrounding the fear of how sore I would be in the morning, anxiety of what I was going to do weeks from now and stress over tribulations of the day to come were like the chorus of frogs croaking in unison, the whip-poor-will’s song and the hunting dogs howling in the darkness.

I just had to accept there’s nothing I could do except embrace that it was there. Then I would close my eyes, inhale, let out a long exhale and fall into a deep and peaceful sleep.