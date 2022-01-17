How to travel 101: pick a destination, pack, get in your car, drive to said destination, arrive and enjoy your time.

Seems right for traveling domestically in the U.S. However, as the coronavirus pandemic lingers, the simple days of getting in your car and driving are gone for the time being.

This is especially the case if you’re traveling abroad.

I recently traveled across the pond to the United Kingdom to study and intern through Arcadia University. Along with this daunting task of flying by myself to a foreign country, I had to worry about a coronavirus test before and after arriving in the country.

I, being someone who has never tested positive for the coronavirus in the two years we’ve been living in this “new normal,” was nervous. Nervous I was purchasing the wrong test, nervous I was missing certain paperwork and most of all, nervous that I would test positive days before boarding and miss my flight. Sounds fun right?

Along with the basic documentation of the passport and student visa, I now had to bring a passenger locator form and documentation of my purchase of the after-arrival test. A passenger locator form tracks when my flight arrives in the country and if I purchased an after-arrival test, otherwise known as a day two test.

Luckily for me and my nervous breakdown about testing positive for coronavirus, the U.K. lifted the requirement for a negative coronavirus test prior to arrival for fully vaccinated people, effective Jan. 7. When I got the news, a weight was lifted off of me, and I could focus on the excitement of traveling to a new country — instead of the possibility of missing my flight.

With the many regulations and requirements due to the coronavirus, the U.K. has done well. According to the U.K.’s coronavirus dashboard, in the last seven days, the amount of people testing positive for the coronavirus has decreased by over 41% as of Jan. 17.

Only the data will tell if the trend downward in cases will continue after the decrease in coronavirus regulations. Let’s compare the U.K.’s guidelines to the U.S.’s.

In the U.K., both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can enter the country. Unvaccinated travelers are still required to take a pre-departure test and additionally have to pay for and book coronavirus tests on days two and eight of arrival.

In the U.S., only vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the country, and it’s recommended they take a coronavirus test within the first few days of entry.

On Jan. 5, the seven-day average for coronavirus cases in the U.K. was 182,201. On the same day in the U.S., the seven-day average was 584,032.

People may come to different conclusions about whether travel restrictions are needed, but — some of — the facts are there. The U.K.’s cases are declining, and the U.S. seems to be plateauing.

Can we contribute that to travel restrictions, herd immunity or vaccinations? Or maybe a combination of different factors? For the time being, there are a few more hoops to jump through if we want to travel abroad.

Is it worth it? Yes. I get to experience a new culture and a new city because I followed the regulations. In addition, I can take stock in that when I follow the regulations, I’m protecting not only myself but the citizens in the U.K. from coronavirus.

In the face of millions of infections, I’d say that’s pretty good.