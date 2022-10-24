One of the things I thought I’d miss about Penn State while in Ireland is sports.

But honestly, this hasn’t been the case.

The University of Limerick is really into sports — in fact, it calls itself “Ireland’s sports campus.”

The university offers students opportunities for all kinds of sports including the Gaelic games. The Gaelic games are a collection of four different sports that are native to Ireland — these include Gaelic football, hurling, Gaelic handball and rounders.

These games are a big source of national pride for Irish people. We discussed in my Irish politics class how the formation of the league that facilitates these games — the Gaelic Athletic Association — was a large source of Irish pride, especially during the years preceding the Irish independence movement.

I think my favorite of the Gaelic sports is hurling. I had never heard of this before arriving in Ireland. It’s a sport similar to something like lacrosse, but you have to use a baseball bat-like stick to hit a ball into either goalposts attached to a net for one point or the goal itself for three points.

This year, County Limerick’s hurling club won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship — this is a huge deal for the whole Limerick area. When I first arrived, I noticed green flags on nearly every house and storefront in the area. I asked my cab driver what they were for and he said it was to celebrate County Limerick’s hurling title.

It reminded me of the signs people would put in their yards in Pittsburgh to celebrate the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Playoffs.

There are two other sports that are really popular in Ireland other than the Gaelic sports — soccer and rugby.

I think it’s impossible to find a country in this age that doesn’t have a large following of soccer. While it definitely isn’t as popular as other sports in Ireland, it’s still pretty popular — especially with the Irish women’s team qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rugby is the other sport that’s very popular in Ireland — it’s probably the most popular non-Gaelic game. The country as a whole is good at it. In fact, Ireland is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in national rugby rankings.

I didn’t know too much about rugby before coming to Ireland. My cousins both played it at their universities, and I learned a little bit from them.

I knew it was a little like American football, but you couldn’t throw the ball forward, you could punt it at any time, and it has about as much contact as American football just without pads.

Rugby is a really cool sport. Last week, I got the opportunity to go to a Munster Rugby match. Munster is the Irish province Limerick is in, and the team’s stadium Thomond Park is in Limerick City.

It was great. The team was facing the Vodacom Bulls, a South African club — and it won.

The environment was really cool. It reminded me of a Penn State football game with all of the chants and songs the crowd was singing during the game.

Long story short, I haven’t had to worry about a shortage of sports to watch while being away from Penn State sports — Ireland has a lot of new and familiar sports that anyone can get interested in.

Especially if Penn State football plays like it did against Michigan, this might be for the better.