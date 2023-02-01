HBO’s “The Last of Us” starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey has three episodes released and is in the running for the show of the year. The show is an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us” video game that came out on June 14, 2013.

I remember being in seventh grade, seeing the first trailer and being instantly hooked. This zombie story appealed to me in a way that the craze of the time, “The Walking Dead,” did not.

I loved playing the game and couldn’t wait for a sequel. When it arrived after almost seven long years, it didn’t disappoint. The second game, without spoiling anything, subverted expectations by telling a realistic story of how people would react and show love in a world overrun by fungus.

HBO appears to have made the right decision so far in bringing back Neil Druckmann, who was a huge influence on these games. It’s a story that many people, including me, have seen before. This, however, hasn’t stopped me from anticipating each new episode every week and theorizing what could happen.

They have changed the story in ways that push the plot forward, giving fans something new to look forward to and keeping them coming back. “The Last of Us” always felt like a movie that was made into a game. It seemed as though the gameplay got in the way of the beautiful, gut-wrenching story that was taking place in the cutscenes.

There was always so much to explore in “The Last of Us” universe, and the beauty is how the show delved into that. In the third episode, we meet Bill, a paranoid doomsday-prepper who’s happy keeping to himself and just wants to survive.

The third episode gives us the Bill that “The Last of Us” players loved, expanding him into one of my favorite television characters of all time. (Yes, I’m accounting for recency bias.)

In only one episode, HBO was able to tell a love story that felt so real and passionate that writers could’ve spent their whole lives trying to come up with and get nowhere close to.

Every episode so far has taken us back to a time right around when the fungal infection started, showing us how humanity reacts in a multitude of ways.

The timeliness of a show about a pandemic taking over the world isn’t lost either. To me, that’s just another reason this show has its audience so engaged. It makes us think about our own vulnerability and how something like that could easily happen, especially since the inspiration for the cordyceps infection is grounded in a real situation in nature.

The story of Joel and Ellie reigns supreme in “The Last of Us" and rightly so, but the worldbuilding the show has done is also a driving force behind its success.

Personally, seeing something I’ve loved for nearly a decade receive this much positive attention is really special, and I can’t wait to see where they take one of my favorite stories in its second season.

HBO has created something so special it doesn't have to worry about its Sunday night release being overshadowed by the Grammys, the Oscars or even the Super Bowl.

In the world of streaming, “The Last of Us” is appointment viewing.