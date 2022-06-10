Very little is truly known about the final frontier.

We can’t even imagine the wonders present beyond our atmosphere, and the idea of extraterrestrial beings is often the most debated topic. As of now, perhaps fortunately or unfortunately, no alien life has been found.

Bill Nelson, the head of NASA, recently said it’s likely there are aliens out there because the universe is so big, which I could have told you.

Nothing really groundbreaking there, but it does show we really aren’t close to finding life out there.

So, while we wait, let’s take a look at how some of the fictional aliens could function in our world.

Nowhere else to start but the Kryptonians.

The planet that gave us Superman has a pretty easy fit in society as they can be Earth’s protectors from extraterrestrial threats. As long as they don’t take a turn toward Homelander’s psyche from “The Boys,” we should be in good hands.

There are no people better suited for politics than the Vulcans. They stick to what’s logical and keep emotions out of big decisions. President Spock had a pretty nice ring to it, if you ask me.

Next up, our favorite bike-flying, wrinkly alien, E.T., formerly known as an Asogian. Health care concerns are a problem of the past as the Asogian index finger can heal all of us. The better news is we only have to pay them in Reese’s Pieces.

Next up, we have the Wookiees from “Star Wars.”

The Wookiees could all but eliminate the need for big dogs. You could have a furry friend to hold and pet; they’ll protect you to any extent, and they can run errands for you that your dumb goldendoodle can’t.

Marvin the Martian has gone to some extremes to destroy Earth, but if we can have the Kryptonians strike a little fear into him, he could make Mars a good ally in any interplanetary war.

Yoda would be a great motivational speaker, would he not? “Do or do not, there is no try.”

He will make everyone shoot for the “stars,” and having a Jedi on our planet can’t hurt either.

What he lacks in communication, he makes up for in potential planetary upside — of course, we’re talking about Groot. Groot could aid heavily in the climate change initiative, and he might be our only defense when Audrey II from “Little Shop of Horrors” tries to take over the world.

Of course, there are aliens we’d like to keep away like the Predator, Xenomorphs and the Daleks.

Hopefully, aliens show up soon because in this world we either need some good news or a common enemy to rally around.

