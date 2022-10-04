There was one thing I was really nervous about prior to coming over to Ireland — the housing.

I didn’t really know what to expect — unlike at Penn State, I wasn't familiar with the area at all, and I was also going to room with people I had never met before. It was going to be a completely new experience for me.

Housing at the University of Limerick isn’t too different from Penn State – all first-year students are required to live on campus. International students, like me, are also required to live on campus.

Before I came over to Ireland, I had to fill out online forms for different things like my preferred village and other questions related to housing. It wasn’t too different from Penn State’s on-campus housing application process.

First-year students at Limerick don’t start classes until week four of the semester, so there were a lot of empty houses in my village. All of a sudden, week four hits — and there’s a ton of first-year students moving in.

There are five different on-campus “villages” for undergraduate students at Limerick – Plassey, Dromroe, Cappavilla, Thomond and Kilmurry. There are also several areas near the university for off-campus housing.

I live in Plassey Village — it’s a collection of houses right near the entrance to the university. Each house can accommodate up to eight people. It’s the village where most first-year students typically live.

Like I have mentioned in another column, I have seven other housemates — we all have our own individual rooms as well as a shared dining room/kitchen/living area. I was initially worried about living with so many people, but it’s actually a pretty nice accommodation.

One of the things I was most worried about prior to coming over was getting food. For the past two years, I’ve been living on campus at Penn State, which comes with a meal plan.

This semester is the first semester I don’t have a meal plan. I am not a good cook.

I’ve been getting better over the past few weeks at cooking, but I’m not perfect. It’ll take some time.

While I am struggling with the cooking, I am still pretty fortunate to have a place to stay for school — one of the biggest problems students at the university are facing is a housing shortage.

Students across Ireland are finding it hard to find accommodations for their universities, not just in Limerick. Students at other Irish universities like Trinity College in Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork and others are facing the same issue. Some universities have been looking for housing from renters to provide for students. I’m hoping the issue is resolved soon.

Overall, housing in Limerick is not too different from Penn State. Aside from not having a meal plan and a shortage of housing, most aspects of on-campus living are not too different.

I just need to get better at cooking.