Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from how to join clubs at Penn State to where to get their burger fix downtown.

Dear TDC,

I want to join more clubs, but I don’t have enough time between work and classes. How should I figure out this balance?

anonymous

Dear anonymous,

Don’t overload yourself! That’s the quickest way to burn out in college.

Maybe take it one semester at a time and join one or two clubs that you are really interested in and can benefit you socially — as well as with your resume — and then take it from there.

There have been times in my college career where I really wanted to be involved in more clubs than I could handle, but I had to take a step back from one of them because my schoolwork was suffering. The organizations I took a break from welcomed me back with open arms when I had a lighter schedule.

Do what will make you happy!

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

I am thinking about coming to Penn State, and I always read TDC to stay up to date on campus. I am really nervous that I won’t find friends as a first-year student. I know there’s an involvement fair, but how else can I make friends?

Nell

Dear Nell,

First of all, let me tell you that you’re much more prepared than I was by solely reading the Collegian.

What you're experiencing is the most universal feeling an incoming freshman could have.

Friends are one of the most important aspects of someone’s life, and in college, finding that comradeship is vital.

Fortunately, Penn State is a big school with an even bigger crowd of students with different interests, beliefs and hobbies.

In a sea of them, you'll definitely find your own crowd of friends that feel like you've known them your whole life.

Potential friends are everywhere, but being involved in school helps a lot. Choose extracurriculars and clubs you’re interested in, as there’s always gonna be someone you’re going to naturally gravitate to.

Also, sometimes your best friends appear in the most spontaneous ways you can think of, such as: while eating dinner at the commons or by living across the hall from them.

You'll have the chance to meet people almost everywhere you go, so don’t get too stressed about it. Remember to keep an open mind and stay open to possibilities because college is unpredictable.

Who knows, maybe your best friend might be reading this advice column at the same time you are.

Good luck to you, and remember, we’ve all been there!

Fernanda Lopez

Dear TDC,

Where’s the best place to get a burger in downtown State College?

Chloe

Dear Chloe,

Since you specified downtown, I’m assuming you’re not going to go to The Field Burger and Tap, which has an incredible burger menu.

It’s only right for you to check out BRGR — the name says it all.

It’s really delicious and a great burger place for all occasions — a date, your parents are in town or just a casual quick catch-up with an old friend.

Enjoy it!

Kit Schroder

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.

