The other evening, I ventured through a swarm of kids to go into an ice cream shop while wearing a Penn State sweatshirt.

A girl asked me if I was going to be a freshman there this upcoming fall. I reluctantly told her I was actually going to be a senior.

She said, “Oh, wow.”

Yeah, “Oh, wow” is right. I just wanted a chocolate cone without being indirectly called old.

Four years ago at this time, I was going into my senior year of high school, buzzing with excitement about the endless possibilities I had in front of me.

I had no idea where I’d be after I said goodbye to my hometown, what I would start studying wherever I ended up or how I would change in such a big turning point in my life.

It was a fun topic to chat about all of the college applications and see what experiences other people had when they went to all different cities and states for college.

There’s nothing fun about going into your senior year of college, though.

I’ve watched friend groups from previous graduating classes split up from Florida to Chicago, California to Boston, Philadelphia to Charlotte — all over the map.

How in the world do people do that — spend four years being able to knock on the door next to yours and hang out all of the time with your best friends and then be long-distance friends?

College is an excuse to do anything with your friends. Everyone lives right nearby, and there’s always things that need to be done. It can't hurt to have company by your side in a Starbucks as you bang out an essay and chat about everything that happened after midnight the night before.

Not to mention, I’ve been going to school since before I can remember, and now I’m expected to graduate and never have studies or projects to occupy my free time. While that part sounds sweet right now, I have so many questions about the adjustment after graduation.

And this summer, all I’ve been met with is the rolling eyes and the, “Don’t grow up. It stinks” — as if I have the choice.

Don’t they think that if I could, I would take the chance to be young again, walking to the public pool for my summer swim team practices only to go back again to hang out with my friends all day? My biggest worry was how many quarters I could gather up to buy ice cream at the snack bar or what summer reading book I would choose.

I don’t think little Kit would’ve ever envisioned time flying by in the blink of an eye and people asking her what she’s going to do after college. She wouldn’t have envisioned the raised eyebrows to her answer, “not sure,” because in now less than a year, she’ll need to know.

It feels bittersweet to know it’s my last summer to be a kid again in a way. A year from now holds so many questions in so little time.

I remember when I was heading to Penn State thinking about where I am now and if I would look back on the past four years and wish I had done anything differently.

Sure, I would if I could, but as I watch a few of my friends excited about the first year upon them, waiting to see if they get renovated dorms like they wanted, all I can think about is my favorite saying — how everything in life happens for a reason, even the bad stuff. So I don’t have any regrets.

And although it makes me want to throw up all over the place and throw a tantrum, as I think about graduating from Penn State and moving on from childhood, I need to remember that.

So, to all of you itching to get out of your house and grow up, enjoy it for now because there’s no going back.