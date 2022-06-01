Ever since I was 16, I’ve had the same summer job. I’m now 21.

For the past six summers, I’ve happily moved myself down the Jersey Shore to my grandparents’ house to be a beach lifeguard.

Since then, I find myself daydreaming during the cold winter months of getting up early and going to work. I love what I do — it’s made me a ton of great friends, has helped my conversation skills and has gotten me into health and fitness, which is now a huge passion of mine.

And who wouldn’t love sitting on the beach every day and listening to the waves crash right in front of you?

However, this past school year, I looked in the mirror and realized the inevitable — I’m creeping into my senior summer.

That means it’s my last summer to sharpen my resume with a good internship before I graduate if I want to leave Penn State with a solid job lined up.

Internship — the kind of word you hear so much at this time in your college career, it starts to sound fake.

So, I took to LinkedIn, Handshake, RippleMatch and any other resources that could help me find an enjoyable job.

First, I found myself only applying to jobs in Philadelphia — for one reason only: to get to the shore to see my family and friends on the weekends.

I realized I couldn’t be so picky.

I applied to every job in the communications field possible. Then, jobs in sales and anything else I was at least a little bit qualified for — New York, Boston, Nashville — any city I could find.

I knew I had a decent resume and good grades already, so I must at least get one interview.

Wrong.

I must have applied to 50 internships before Christmas break, and despite the constant refreshing of my email and putting my ringer on my phone while I slept, I maybe got one “We decided to go in a different direction” email.

After a few months in the spring semester, I found myself with that familiar feeling of looking forward to meeting up with my friends for acai bowls before work and spending quality time with my grandparents and cousins I don’t get to see often.

As I spent the semester in a new country, the sound of time ticking was getting louder, but now, instead of it being for getting a job, it was something different — to spend one last summer soaking up my youth, doing something that makes me happy.

We’re put under all of this pressure to get out of the house and get behind a desk to do a job that we’ll most likely complain about as quickly as we can once we start college.

And then once you say you’re going into your senior year without an internship, you may as well paint the word “failure” on your forehead.

But I have the rest of my life to work a corporate job. Maybe, one last time, I want to sit around the table every night with my family or see familiar faces at the gym or Wawa.

And no matter how guilty I may feel when I see friends off to their impressive 9-to-5s, I know I’m doing something that will benefit me in my own way.

You may say I’m biased because I didn’t land an internship this summer, but I’m not saying scratch the idea of them all together and send this article to your Office of Career and Internship Placement. I fully intend on trying again for an internship during the school year.

I'm just saying it’s OK if you didn’t get one this summer; there’s no reason to beat yourself up. It’s totally OK to bend your expectations on what a resume should look like.

There’s nothing wrong with working your old summer job or living at home — as long as you’re happy. Isn’t that what we’re all working for in the end?