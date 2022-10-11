I’ve been in Ireland for just over a month now, and just when I think it can’t get better — it does.

Two weeks ago, I visited Blarney Castle and the city of Cork. The two areas are about two hours from Limerick.

Blarney Castle was the first place we stopped. Blarney Castle is a medieval castle in the town of Blarney — it dates back to the year 1200. It has become one of the top tourist destinations in Ireland over the years.

The castle itself is an incredible structure — I haven’t been to many castles before coming to Ireland, but there are so many here. If you drive through the countryside in Ireland, you are bound to see the remnants of some ancient castle.

Walking into the castle was surreal. It was like walking into something from “The Lord of the Rings” or something. The ceiling was really high, and the tall stone walls have cracks all over them from over 800 years of existence. It was really cool.

The castle has multiple floors, but the stairs to these floors are some of the narrowest steps I have ever walked on. There is a rope that goes down from floor to floor, so you can almost climb up the stairs. I felt like I was going to fall down a few times.

Once you get to the roof of the castle, there is the thing everyone visits the castle for — the Blarney Stone. The Blarney Stone is a stone on the wall of the castle. According to legend, if you kiss the stone, you are given the gift of “eloquence.”

In order to kiss it, you have to lay on your back and grip onto two metal bars on the wall and pull yourself over a gap between where you’re standing and the wall.

Now, I finally have the gift of eloquence.

We went back to the ground floor and left the castle. The surrounding area is really beautiful. There are some gardens in the area and some forests as well. Like most areas in Ireland, it’s also surrounded by cows.

After visiting the castle and the surrounding area, we left Blarney Castle for Cork.

Cork is the second largest city in Ireland. It has a lot of history around it, especially during the Irish independence movement of the early 20th century — the city center was actually burned down by the English during the Irish Civil War.

There is a lot in the city. We stopped at several shops and restaurants in the downtown area before seeing some of the sites in town.

The first place we stopped was Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral — a beautiful cathedral not far from downtown Cork. It’s an Anglican cathedral that was built in 1879. I love the architecture of cathedrals, so I was really happy to get to see it.

Following the cathedral, we went over to University College Cork, one of the colleges in the city. It was a really beautiful campus. Some of the structures and buildings reminded me of Ivy League structures. If you’re ever in Cork, check it out.

Finally, the last stop we made in Cork was to Fitzgerald Park. I had been walking for around two hours at this point, so I was really tired. The park had this one swing that I sat on for 10 minutes — it was very relaxing.

Blarney Castle and Cork were two really great areas to visit in Ireland. At the very least, you’ll get the gift of eloquence.