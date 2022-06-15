It’s finally summer. For me, and I know for so many other people, that means the season for running.

However, people always tell me that as much as they’d like to get into the sport, they can’t run more than a mile.

It’s easy to just assume you can’t run, but if you talk to most runners, they’ll tell you that at one point they also couldn’t run a mile.

That was me, too, at one point in time, in March 2020 right before the pandemic had us cooped up inside for months.

I was visiting my grandparents for spring break in Florida, and I couldn’t run more than a half mile without having to stop.

I had been a swimmer my entire life. I didn’t know anything about what was a good pace to run. I just knew I wanted to exercise with gyms closing down.

The key to getting into running shape is the mentality while working to get there.

I would put on a podcast while wearing my headphones and use the Nike running app to tell me when I had hit each mile.

After trying to run up to three miles each day — which were quite painful — my first long run ever was one when I decided I wanted to run about four miles to a cafe to eat half of a grapefruit and then run back.

I didn’t make it. I stopped to walk here and there — but I ended up turning around at three to run home.

My pace was about 11 to 12 minutes per mile. My grandparents were worried about me being gone for so long. I, however, called my marathon-running mom after to brag about my time.

She told me I was doing awesome. If I had known anything about running and what was genuinely a good pace — or she had been honest with me — I would’ve probably quit there.

The truth I’ve realized since though is that I actually was doing awesome. The times of your runs don’t matter at all when you’re first getting into it, as long as you’re doing it consistently with a positive attitude.

So I didn’t quit.

When I went to my hometown for lockdown, my mom and I ran every day. I never used the app to track our times. We all would just chat while we ran three to six miles every day. I had no idea how fast I was going, which was genuinely the best thing for getting into shape.

If I got tired, I would just picture myself crossing the finish line of a marathon one day.

I also went through what felt like a million of my mom’s running shoes she didn’t use to find ones that helped me the most. I landed on HOKA, the brand I’ve used ever since, but it’s important to find ones that fit best for you.

That summer, I started running by myself, which meant no more chatting, music instead of podcasts and starting to track paces. My first run by myself again — about two and a half months after spring break — I was running four miles at about eight minutes a mile.

Think about that — I had shaved off four minutes of my pace by just not beating myself up about times and focusing more on the distance.

The rest of that summer, after getting myself an Apple Watch to help, I held consistent, impressive paces for daily five-mile runs before I hung up my distance shoes with the cold State College weather and retreated to just running a mile or two on the treadmill to warm up for lifting at the gym during the winter.

In summer 2021, I finished up college and headed to the beach during May to limit distractions. I knew I wanted to get back into running shape.

This is where the mentality side gets tricky.

I now had a good understanding of what my body was capable of doing for running, unlike the year before. But I hadn’t been warming up to it at all.

I gave up going out with friends for a month and a half to make sure my body felt good enough to get a move on. It was tough not seeing the same numbers on the Apple Watch as the summer before, but it took an immense amount of patience and self-forgiveness that May and June to let myself run like I was again.

I quickly started having problems with my right IT band, but thinking I would try to find a marathon in the fall, I was running seven to 10 miles multiple times a week in hopes of it magically getting better, and I’d be able to push myself more.

Everything happens for a reason. While I was in probably the best running shape of my life last summer, within the first two weeks back at school, I ended up breaking a rib and had to hang the HOKAs up once again for the fall.

While a broken rib is definitely the most painful thing that ever happened to me, there’s no way I could’ve kept running on my leg without ruining my body and my chance of ever running a marathon.

I came back from my semester abroad the last weekend of this May, just a few weeks ago.

It’s been tough getting back in shape after that, considering I let myself rarely run during my adventures in the cities of Europe, but I need to remind myself that I’m a few weeks behind than I normally am, and I wouldn’t have traded that experience for the world.

I have my trusty playlist with kind of weird, yet helpful, songs that have motivated me during runs for the past two years to help me. And I now make sure to stretch a lot before and after running.

These months when I’m running every day, my mental health is at its peak. I’m more confident in myself, and I have a healthy outlet.

And in November, I’ll finally run the Philadelphia Marathon, so I know the girl who would close her eyes and dream to finally make it an extra mile — no matter how slow she was going — would be proud of herself.