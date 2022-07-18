Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from kayaks to careers.

Dear TDC,

How do I make new friends as a junior?

From,

Emily

Hi Emily,

Making friends in college is something a lot of people struggle with since it’s so different from the structure of high school where we see all of our classmates for seven hours a day.

I especially struggled with this in the first half of my freshman year — I expected to make all of my friends in my Gen Ed classes but soon realized it’s difficult to start a conversation with someone in a 50-minute lecture period with 700 people.

Luckily, there are countless other ways to make friends in college.

Every semester, Penn State offers the Involvement Fair where students representing organizations such as club sports, THON groups and special interest clubs set up stands to attract new members.

These fairs are usually populated by freshmen looking to get involved, but it’s worth it to check it out as an upperclassman anyway — this is a great way to meet people and find new hobbies.

Another thing you could do is take small, niche classes related to your interests — this could be related to your major or minor, or just a subject you’re passionate about.

For example, take a class on creative writing, art or a foreign language, and you’re bound to meet people who share your interests.

The most important thing to keep in mind when trying to meet new people is to keep an open mind and try not to pass up opportunities to try something new — stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary, but it could be the best decision you’ll ever make.

From,

Victoria Gough

Dear TDC,

What’s the best way to strap five whitewater kayaks to a car?

From,

Richard Lytle

Dear Richard,

I have a few suggestions for you. First, I just want to make sure you know that kayaks are meant to be used in water, not placed on top of a car.

If you insist on strapping them to your car, you will want to use some rope that is ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene. This rope is strong and will not let you down no matter how many kayaks you have.

Life is tricky. Sometimes we have too many kayaks to handle. We don't know what to do. That's why you need a rope you can trust by your side to help you get through.

Hold the rope. Never give up. And you can handle these kayaks, brother.

From,

Will Rosenblatt

Dear TDC,

My current internship sparks my interest in a field I never thought was for me. Do I switch my major now, right before senior year starts, or do I follow through with my current major?

From,

Sonny

Hey Sonny,

One key thing to always remember is there are few definitive moments in our lives.

Almost always, we can go back and do things differently. It may take more time. It may be a severe inconvenience. But there’s always a way to get a second chance, a fresh start.

If your current internship has sparked an interest you never thought you would have — that’s excellent. That internship did exactly what it should do, and that’s giving you invaluable life experience.

So now, what do you do with that experience and knowledge?

First, I’d start talking to people in the field to gauge how essential a degree in that particular field is. You don’t always need a corresponding major to effectively do a job, but there are definitely cases where it would help, so ask someone who knows.

If the job doesn’t require a new major and your current major is still bearable, finish your degree because that knowledge — in whatever field that it is — will serve you in some way in the future.

Now, if your current major is extremely difficult or you’ve been wanting to switch majors for a long time, then maybe it’s time to start considering switching things up.

Adding onto your time in college is a decision largely dependent on money. If you have the funds and the current major makes you miserable, change it up.

But remember, life is a journey of growth and change. Don’t ever be afraid of changing or changing your mind about something — it’s what living is all about.

“It’s never too late, or in any case too early, to be whatever you want to be.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

From,

Luke Vargas

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.

