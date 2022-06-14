Russia must pay.

The Russians have butchered kids in the street. They have carpet-bombed hospitals and schools. They have sentenced soldiers to death just for defending their homeland. They have shown complete and utter disregard for human life as they have invaded a sovereign nation, forcing Ukrainians to live in fear, to leave their homes.

It’s rare to have an issue these days where it’s so black and white — there’s no gray area here.

What Russia has done is pure evil. President Vladmir Putin and his savages are the worst of us, and they must pay.

Putin launched this invasion because he thought he could get away with it. He’s banking on the fact America and other world powers will forget about Ukraine.

In the early days of the war, Russia was humiliated. It was supposed to be the big bad wolf, yet nothing about its invasion came easy. Ukraine was disadvantaged on every front, yet it managed to resist because it was fighting for something.

Russia was fighting, and still is, based on a morally bankrupt hunger for power.

The U.S. and its allies have been of great help to Ukraine. We’ve armed them with weaponry that’s helped to even the playing field. We’ve sanctioned Russia, crippling its economy.

We can’t let up now. In the past weeks, the war has swung in Russia’s favor. If it continues to go on this way, Ukraine will be crippled. America needs to continue to arm Ukraine to the teeth so it can continue to defend against brutality.

If Russia gets away with this, other countries will notice. Xi Jinping and China have already shown us who they are. When the opportunity comes, they will try to take Taiwan.

President Joe Biden said the right thing last month when he said the U.S. would defend Taiwan with force against a Chinese attack.

Predators like Putin and Jinping, like Ali Khamenei in Iran and Kim Jong-un in North Korea, won’t respond to reason. They’re terrorists in suits – and you don’t negotiate with terrorists.

These men have to know when you mess with freedom, the U.S. will mess with you. This isn’t the time for mercy but a time for strength.

Countries like Ukraine and Taiwan need to know the U.S. will be there to protect them. For centuries, freedom has been fought for. It’s now clear that the fight isn’t over. We have something worth protecting, and we must hold no reservations about defending it.

Russia needs to be made an example. Putin has made a choice.

If he wants to continue down this path, we must make it clear Russia has no place in the free world. America, under no circumstances, should be in business with Russia.

We should pressure other countries to isolate Russia as well, burying it in its little corner of the world.

We need to start working toward a system where we aren’t dependent on China so we can impose severe sanctions on China at any moment.

We must continue to support Israel and other Middle Eastern allies so Iran knows it will be met with force if it attempts to stir up any conflict.

The people of Ukraine have shown what it means to stand for something. Russia doesn’t know much about that.

There’s no justice to find here. Russians still have schools to go to and hospitals to seek shelter in. In a world where things were equal, fire would rain down on Putin and his supporters.

Russia should know America could make that happen with the press of a button. For political reasons, America has done far less than it could. For that, Russia is indebted to the U.S.

“For without victory, there is no survival.”

Winston Churchill spoke those words during WWII. He knew the world he wanted to live in. He was ready to fight for it.

Once again, we must decide what we want our world to look like, and we must ensure freedom survives.