Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes is set to appear at Penn State on Monday along with right-wing comedian Alex Stein for an event hosted by student organization Uncensored America titled “Stand Back & Stand By.”

Uncensored America has drawn attention before, most notably hosting Milo Yiannopoulos in 2021 for an event titled “Pray the Gay Away.”

The scheduled appearance of McInnes has prompted calls to shut the event down. A petition was started by the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity demanding Penn State prevents the event from happening.

This situation isn’t unique. For years now, college campuses have served as free speech battlegrounds with speakers scheduling events that lead to protests and in some cases, even turn to violence.

When Yiannopoulos was slated to speak at University of California, Berkeley in 2017, it led to violent riots.

When Charles Murray spoke at Middlebury College the same year, protestors injured a professor who then had to be put in a neck brace.

McInnes’ appearance at NYU in 2017 was cut short due to safety concerns. McInnes was harassed and pepper sprayed when trying to enter the event.

McInnes is one of the biggest names on the far right. Those calling on Penn State to shut him down cite remarks he’s made about marginalized groups as well as his history with the Proud Boys.

I understand why so many are staunchly opposed to letting the event take place, but it’s an issue much more complicated than that.

I don’t condone or approve of McInnes’ rhetoric, but I don’t think Penn State should shut this event down.

This is a free speech issue, and you cannot protect free speech without protecting all free speech.

The First Amendment is broad — and for good reason. It’s there to protect us from government overreach and censorship. Freedom of expression must remain at the heart of a free society.

That might come at a cost. It means protections will be given to people with whom you have fierce disagreements with or be given to people who have views about society that make you sick.

The First Amendment isn’t there to protect the most popular of views; it’s there to protect the most unpopular of views.

It’s there so you can host an abortion rally deep in the heart of a pro-life state. It’s there so news organizations can hold the powerful accountable. It’s there so civil rights leaders can march through a town with a sheriff who wants them silenced.

No matter how disturbing you find McInnes’ ideology, to shut this event down would be encroaching on the protections offered by the First Amendment.

I will not bore you with legal terminology, but Penn State is a public university. For McInnes’ speech to be censored by government officials, Penn State would need to prove it expects McInnes’ words to lead to imminent lawless action.

There’s no legal definition of hate speech because nobody has the same definition of what is hate speech. When dealing with free speech and First Amendment issues, whether speech is hate speech is irrelevant unless direct threats are made.

The Supreme Court has ruled government officials can’t prohibit an event simply because society finds the content to be offensive, nor can speech be limited because it targets a certain group.

The court has also ruled the controversial character of a statement is not relevant when we’re dealing with public concerns. By public concern, that means speech relating to societal and political issues, which McInnes’ rhetoric largely does.

It doesn’t matter if Uncensored America is hosting this event solely to provoke, disturb and draw attention, they’re still protected.

When it comes to the funding of the event, Penn State is obligated as a public institution to distribute funds in a neutral manner, regardless of ideology. This protection exists so that universities cannot use funding to intimidate or censor student publications or organizations.

If your goal is to stop McInnes from spreading his rhetoric, shutting him down won’t be of much use. Censorship has never been effective at countering speech. At times, it’s only strengthened it.

When an event is canceled, it’s ridiculously easy for that speaker to use that to their advantage. It only helps to rile up their base and draw even more attention.

Protecting free speech means protecting it across the board. Stripping protections away from anyone makes everyone more vulnerable.

Who gets to decide what speech is accepted and what isn’t? What happens when someone you don’t like is in power and they come after you?

Instead of trying to take away the rights of others, just use yours. If you don’t like that McInnes is coming to Penn State, go out and protest, but do it peacefully. Attend and advertise one of the many counter-programming events put on by Penn State.

Go to the event and challenge people who don’t share your beliefs. Ask tough questions and debate, but we can’t allow public officials to shut this event down. Doing so would set a dangerous precedent in society.

The First Amendment is sacred. Human rights aren’t a game of pick and choose. You either believe in them or you don’t, and sometimes that means believing in the rights of those who don’t believe in yours.