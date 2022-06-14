If my foot’s not tapping, then I’m wiggling my fingers. If my fingers aren’t wiggling, then I’m cracking my neck. If I’m not cracking my neck, I’m spinning around in a chair.

I am the least calm person I know. My brain never shuts up.

Before you ask, I am medicated. (Lexapro gang, rise up!) I’m not seeing a therapist, but I should be. I actually ghosted three different medical professionals — sorry Mary, Diane and Aidan.

I always need to be doing something.

When I’m watching Netflix, I’m also playing Tetris. When I’m writing a breaking news post, I’m also online shopping. The other day, I went to a fatal crash site, and while waiting, I got so antsy, I started making a grocery list.

Though this may be an undiagnosed form of ADHD, I keep telling myself I’m just productive. Time doesn’t stop, and even though I’m only 20, I shouldn’t stop, either.

Being in the middle-of-nowhere Lancaster County, I should be in my calmest element. I should be thriving — living, laughing and loving, dare I say.

I’ve been uncomfortably comfortable moving and changing my lifestyle, but now those feelings are settling.

I’m becoming one with the Amish country.

The other night, the sun was setting. I was antsy. I decided it was time to go on a long run.

In this economy, driving isn’t an option. (Mom, Dad, potential sugar mommy or daddy — I’m not picky. If you’re reading this, please give me money.)

I’ve always believed running trails are everywhere — if you can run on it, it’s a path you can take.

So I threw on my shoes, started playing a granola playlist and ran.

Half a mile out, I reached the edge of the farmland. Despite my panting and the manure seeping into my nose hairs, it was like looking out at the ocean on a beach — except it wasn’t a beach, it was the Lancaster boonies.

As I ran, the sun slowly drifted away. The blue melted into oranges and yellows. The world was glowing.

For the first time in so long, I saw the Earth in its fullest saturation. The grass was greener. The ground was softer. I felt lighter.

Turn after turn down the long stretches of empty roads, I found myself getting lost, staring out into the abyss.

I was still going, but it felt as though time had stopped. For once, I was ahead.

For once, I didn’t feel the need to exhaust and overwhelm myself to feel productive.

For once, I could breathe.

With every step, my smile grew wider. (Yes, this was a first while running.) I couldn’t stop giggling. I not only made friends with herds of goats, cows and horses, I think I made friends with myself again.

For the past year, my life was like sprinting on a treadmill. I’m moving, but everything around me stays the same. I was stuck, constantly reliving the trauma, sadness and depression of the past. My life was like quicksand.

As the sun set, I felt like myself again. I finally escaped, and maybe I was running from the past, but I’m not so sure that’s a bad thing.

I was happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time (hehe).

I know I’m supposed to put feelings into words, but I can’t. Never in my life did I think I’d be where I am right now — having a weird, little romance with the picturesque Amish farms.

For once, I was able to pause, breathe and be grateful for where I am right now — even if I haven’t gotten used to the smell of literal s—.

The world truly is a large bathroom, I thought. My past has been flushed, and the runoff will enter the Conestoga River.

On that note, as I watched a cow take a massive dump, I took a deep breath in. The air was cleaner despite the dookie. Life was just a little less. I would say I was living, laughing and loving to the fullest.

I guess this is the long-winded way of me telling you that it’s OK to outrun your past.

Sometimes, feeling your feelings gets to be too much. You shouldn’t spend your whole life bogged down by your worst memories. It’s OK to run, to escape.

Take one last inhale of the stanky memories, flush them down the toilet and run. Run as fast as you can.