Each week, The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers are in need of help in the various relationships they have in their life — whether it be not finding connections or a significant other, or feeling like friends aren’t really their friends.

Dear TDC,

I haven’t found my place around Penn State’s campus yet. I’m a sophomore, and I feel like everyone already has all their friends, so it’s too late for me, and I’m just wasting money being miserable.

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

The most important thing you said was you’re a sophomore.

You’re just one and a half semesters into your college experience. Take courage, it’s not over yet.

First, I’d offer the wisdom to be patient. Most things worth anything in life take time, and friendships and relationships are no exception to that.

It takes a long time to build meaningful relationships. Instantly gratifying relationships are good things, but they pale in comparison to the genuine richness of a bond built over time.

Don’t panic. It’s not even halftime yet in your Penn State career.

So much time leaves the door open for so much to happen. There's upward of 40,000 people on this campus, and that means there are tons of interesting and generous people out there to meet.

Your people are out there. I don’t have to know you to know it’s true.

Remember, you have time, so much time, and this certainly isn’t the moment to give in to despair. Trust that the best is still yet to come — be patient.

Second, remember the yearning to belong and to find community is natural, but, far more importantly, absolutely universal.

Everyone wants to belong, to some extent. It’s not in our nature to be alone, so trust in the fact other people want real community just like you do and just as badly as you do.

Thirdly, you’re worth being friends with.

I’ve never met anyone who wouldn’t like another amazing friend. Trust that you’re worthy, valuable, enough to be anyone’s friend.

You’re worthy of people’s time. You’re worth talking to. You’re worth understanding. If you don’t value yourself, you’ll go into every friend-making opportunity at a disadvantage.

Your sense of worth can’t be determined by your followers on Instagram, how many frat brothers you can name at the door, or how many text messages you receive throughout the day.

Your worth comes from within, and you have to believe that you, in yourself, are gift worthy and important enough to share with others.

Share your goodness, love, time, energy, wealth with people, and I guarantee they’ll want you to stick around.

Real relationships are built around giving and receiving. Before you can receive something, you’ve got to give away what you’re carrying.

If all you do is hold back the goodness that you have, it’s impossible to have room to receive goodness in return. If you hold back your appreciation and your love — people might hold back on you.

My advice is to give, in all of the little ways.

Start by simply saying “hello” to people. That simple sacrifice and act of kindness goes a long way. You acknowledge the people around you when you say “hello.”

For a fleeting moment they are “known,” and that’s something we all desire to feel.

Finally, take risks.

Making new friends is hard. Building a new community is a difficult task that takes a sense of trust and faith that the work you put in (like saying “hello”) will yield results.

Take the risk of things not always going right. Not everyone will say “hello” back. Not everyone is going to be open to making a new friend in the moment.

So be willing to take risks on people. Take the risk of betting on yourself being an interesting person worth talking to. Take risks on other people being worthy of your time and energy.

Scared money doesn't make money. People who never take risks never succeed.

That’s fortune cookie wisdom for sure, but it’s the truth — act like it is.

If it’s any worth, I’ve felt these same feelings of despair, feeling like I’d never find my people at Penn State.

But the best advice anyone gave me was that it’s not too late, and I still have plenty of time.

I’ll leave you with a quote:

“For what it’s worth: it’s never too late or, in my case, too early to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, stop whenever you want. You can change or stay the same, there are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. And I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you never felt before. I hope you meet people with a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start all over again.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Have courage, be patient and please trust. No matter how good or bad things have been: The best is always still yet to come.

(If you ever need anything, shoot me an email — especially if you just need a friend.)

From,

Luke Vargas

Dear TDC,

I feel like everyone is constantly talking behind my back 24/7, but in person everyone’s nice and inclusive with me. How do I know if a friend is fake or I just have bad anxiety??

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

While this issue you’re having very much may be overtaking your entire mind and forcing you to feel isolated, I can assure you that is much more common than you think. You are not alone.

I don’t know exactly what’s going on in your mind, but I can give you some tips to help combat these very valid feelings of anxiety.

I think first and foremost it’s important to start working on your relationship with yourself.

Whether people are really talking about you, it’s likely you’re depending immensely on external validation to be secure with yourself, and this habit is becoming so obsessive, it’s becoming detrimental to relationships that could actually be good in your life.

And that’s totally normal. As college students, we’re constantly surrounded by others, relying on other individuals to accompany us when going out, get us into organizations and give us the grades we need to succeed. External validation is our everyday life — rarely are we as independent as we think we are.

Be a genuinely good and kind person. Take some time to fall in love with yourself. Exercise daily, take walks, journal, cook your meals, bake treats — anything that’ll force you to spend time with yourself and help you realize you are a valuable person, and you have a lot to offer these friends of yours.

Chances are, if they’re nice and inclusive, they’re not talking badly about you behind your back, and this is all in your head.

But once you realize these things about yourself — how truly special and unique you are — you feel less inclined to constantly believe everyone views you in a negative light.

And in the chance they’re talking about you, they’re not your friends. Friends don’t do that to friends. They don’t tear you down when you aren’t there to defend yourself.

You deserve people who appreciate everything you have to offer. In the meantime, don’t push these friends of yours away because you’re scared of being hurt. Communicate with them, and be the best friend you can be until they give you a reason not to be.

From,

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

I would consider myself attractive but literally haven’t had any action in weeks. Maybe I’m just not trying and over the whole superficial hook-up culture now, but I am lonely and want something to happen at least! What should I do?

From,

Sam

Dear Sam,

Being lonely in college is almost inescapable.

It's part of growing up and living alone for the first time. We go to class alone, we eat alone and often we don't get action for a bit.

Often, being attractive is not the answer to everything — especially when it comes to hooking up with someone.

You can try all of the suggestions in the book, such as superficial hook ups. But if at the end of the day it's not working for you, then I would let it rest for a bit.

However, if you still want to be out and about and meet new people, I would suggest downloading dating apps.

In a college town with so many people in search of company, there's always going to be someone on the same page as you.

So be patient, don't do things you don't want to do and begin swiping!

From,

Fernanda López

If you would like your questions answered, fill out this form form to be featured in next week’s column.