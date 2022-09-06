Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from their hairstyle choices to music releases to help through tough times.

Dear TDC,

I am bored and very lonely. Are there any hot new music releases that can help me through the pain? Help me out!

From,

Aleck

Hi Aleck,

I’m sorry to hear about how bored and lonely you are.

If you’re interested in music, I can for sure give you some of my favorite new albums to help you through the pain, like Caamp’s “Lavender Days,” Mt. Joy’s “Orange Blood,” Zach Bryan’s “Summertime Blues” and “American Heartbreak” — and of course Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” But who’s to say my genres of music are going to bring you the same joy they bring me?

If you really want to resolve your issue, maybe seek out groups in your community that revolve around music to fulfill both desires. You’ll find like-minded people and new music.

Best of luck!

From,

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

Hi! I just got into a fight with my mom because she won’t let me shave my head and live up to my emo girl dream lifestyle. I feel trapped and disappointed because she doesn’t accept me for who I truly am. What should I do? Should I shave my head still and let her go nuts, or should I save up enough money to rent out a place of my own and burn her house down?

From,

Danny

Hi Danny,

Thanks for sharing such a brave question.

Defending your right to be emo, you’re currently going through one of the most common scenarios a teenager goes through.

Moms can sometimes be difficult, especially when they don’t understand the value of living our authentic emo girl dream lifestyle. I believe being bald is beautiful. You should most definitely shave your hair off and make your mom deal with it.

What is she going to do? Buy a wig? Close her eyes when she looks at you?

Never forget, Machine Gun Kelly once said, “All I want is an emo girl.”

Good luck with your ventures as an emo woman and as a brave mom disobeyer.

From,

Fernanda Lopez

Dear TDC,

How to know if you’ve picked the right major?

From,

Ana

Hi Ana,

I think above all, it comes down to a gut feeling, as cheesy as it sounds.

Once you get done with your basic gen-eds and start taking more major-specific classes, if you really enjoy what you’re learning, you’re in a good place.

There really isn’t any “right” or “wrong” major. A lot of the time, your major doesn’t bind you to a certain career in life. As long as you are comfortable where you are and learning skills you enjoy, you can be successful no matter what you choose to study.

Take a variety of electives, join clubs you’re interested in and, most importantly, have fun these four years.

From,

Kit Schroder

