Three words. Eight letters.

“I love you.”

To some, these words are used regularly, without hesitation or fear.

They’re used to strengthen relationships, reassure others of your feelings and remind people how much you care for them.

But for me, these words are often uttered as a response to someone saying it first, never initiated by me, and said with reservation and uncertainty — even if those feelings are true.

I never understood why these words elicited such a negative response. But, for as long as I can remember, the words “I love you” have made me uncomfortable.

Whether it was said in person or over text, my body’s immediate reaction was to reject those words, freeze up and question the person’s motive behind saying them.

Did they really love me? Were they just saying it to say it? How do you know you love me? Why would you love me?

It’s not real.

“I love you” should be used minimally, I thought. It should only be used in times of grand gestures like when delivering 1,000 yellow daisies to one’s home or when throwing pebbles at someone’s window during the middle of the night — it should be used during significant, special moments.

Never daily or casually.

I lived by this idea. I followed it strictly and made sure to never use those words if it wasn’t warranted.

In convincing myself these words should be saved for important moments, it became easier to justify why I never said “I love you” to friends or family — I didn’t want it to lose its meaning, its significance.

Or so I thought.

I tried to hide behind the “using it minimally” excuse for a long time, and I sometimes still do.

But the actual reason, the one that makes the most sense, is because I’m scared, terrified even.

I’m scared to say “I love you” to someone because if I say it, it means I really care about that person — I love them.

And when I care about someone or something that much, I’m terrified of losing them — I’m terrified of them leaving me.

So, instead of letting myself love someone, I choose to put up a wall and guard myself so heavily from those feelings of love, and it’s worked for almost 21 years now.

It wasn’t until recently — when I lost someone I loved— that my stance on saying “I love you” changed.

It’s easier to guard yourself, hide your feelings and emotions, right?

There’s no way you can get hurt from it, I thought.

Despite my heavily practiced and perfected tactic of suppressing my emotions, the protection didn’t work like I thought it would.

Because at the end of the day, not saying “I love you” didn’t make losing someone I loved hurt any less. It didn’t protect me either.

It hurt the same — maybe even more, actually.

While I wish the words “I love you” didn’t conjure up feelings of fear and anxiety for me anymore, they still do.

But I’m working on expressing it more — daily and casually — to my friends and family without hesitation.

At the end of the day, not saying “I love you” doesn’t leave me with feelings of fear but rather feelings of regret.