Humanity is defined by communication.

Humans are different from every other living organism, not because of our ability to create language, but because of the meaning we’re able to ascribe to it — the way we take what we’re feeling inside and express that in some way.

We’re able to see and hear what other people feel through those expressions. We can then interpret them, respond to them, learn from them and so on.

Without feeling and communicating, we have nothing. Our lives would feel empty. It’s essential to the human experience.

Because of this, everyone deserves a place to express those feelings. Many of us turn to art as a form of expression, and one of those arts is drag.

Working on a student film last fall, I spent a few weeks with a drag queen named Kris as he prepared for his show. I hadn’t had any exposure to drag other than media portrayals, and I didn’t know what to expect.

I realized drag is just like any other art. It’s simply a form of expression, no different than a poem or a play.

Drag is misunderstood by a lot of people. Drag shows have been the target of hate crimes, harassment and have been objectified and sexualized by those trying to demonize the LGBTQ community.

Many of these critics have never been to a drag show, yet they seem to have plenty of opinions on the matter. I believed some of those negative tropes too at one point. I recognize that, and I’ve grown.

In our time with Kris, what stood out the most to me was how intertwined the performance was with his personal life. Drag was just another way of expressing his humanity, and his feelings were translated directly to the stage.

Drag is storytelling, and it deserves to be respected as such.

Many in the drag community have gone their whole lives having to hide who they are, not being able to peel back layers in a society that’s failed to be open. Onstage, that fades, and performers are allowed to feel who they are.

In any medium, that’s the catharsis that makes art. Making art is about taking chaotic feelings that aren’t always understood and transforming them into a coherent expression, like clouds forming to create a thunderstorm.

When that lightning strikes, you know you have it, and everyone deserves to feel that lightning strike at some point in their life.

The criticism of drag, as many problems do, stems from a lack of empathy. You don’t have to like it, but you have to respect it.

For Kris, drag is a place where he could have self-acceptance while being vulnerable. He said that’s what performance requires; that’s what separates performing from the real world.

“Performing always felt like an outlet to be creative, and to be self-expressive, and to not feel like you had to hide any parts of yourself,” he said.

He told us you have to dive into those emotions so people in the audience can learn from them.

“You have to dive in what it means to be human.”

I understand that drag can feel like a foreign concept to people. I understand things that are different from what we have grown up with are scary. We can’t change that, but we can change how we respond to that.

Communication and self-expression are the heart of progress. It’s why art has been inseparable from any large political movement.

There’s an old proverb I go back to about how we come to understand things.

“Tell me, and I’ll forget. Show me, and I may not remember. Involve me, and I’ll understand.”

Reading can only get us so far; to understand something, we have to go out and experience it. We have to go out and really feel what other people are trying to communicate to us.

As much as I’d love for this column to change people’s minds, I know that’s not how the world works. I’m just asking for people to go out and experience something different than what they already know.

I believe in humanity because of our ability to feel, express and communicate. We owe it to each other to have that hope. We have to open our minds and feel what is different. That’s what makes life worth living.